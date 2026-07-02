Ravens WR Looking for Bigger Role During 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have some receivers who are hungry for targets heading into this season. The biggest question is who will step into the WR2 role and contribute next to Zay Flowers.

Rashod Bateman, rookies Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and second-year wideout LaJohntay Wester all will be looking for a bigger role in the offense.

Many thought Rashod Bateman could step into the WR2 role, but he has struggled to find some consistency. People often forget that Rashod Bateman is a former 2021 first round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Minnesota.

Baltimore signed the former first round pick to a three-year $36.75 million contract extension in June 2025. Many would say Bateman earned this extension after an impressive 2024 season with the Ravens.

Bateman played all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024. The Ravens wideout recorded nine touchdowns and racked up 756 yards during the 2024 season. Bateman only had 19 receptions for 224 yards in the 2025 season. While injuries played a role, he played in 13 of the Ravens’ 17 games in 2025.

Devontez Walker Aiming to Step Into Bigger Role

Devontez Walker seems to be a big play waiting to happen and he is ready to prove why he can step in to a bigger role. Walker believes he can possibly be a solid number 3 wideout.

Possibly Number 2…

“You got the one and two, they’re kind of going to get the most targets,” Walker said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The No. 3 has to be the one making every play that they get. That’s how I look at that role. I’m looking forward to being pushed into that role a little bit.”

With Walker looking to step into the Wide Receiver 3 role, his numbers should skyrocket during the 2026 season.

“Walker was the most impressive of that group during OTAs and mandatory minicamp,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He has already been productive while seeing limited action. Four of Walker’s nine career receptions have gone for touchdowns, including a 38-yard hookup from Jackson to Walker in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.