Ravens WR Looking for Bigger Role During 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have some receivers who are hungry for targets heading into this season. The biggest question is who will step into the WR2 role and contribute next to Zay Flowers.
Rashod Bateman, rookies Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and second-year wideout LaJohntay Wester all will be looking for a bigger role in the offense.
Many thought Rashod Bateman could step into the WR2 role, but he has struggled to find some consistency. People often forget that Rashod Bateman is a former 2021 first round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Minnesota.
Baltimore signed the former first round pick to a three-year $36.75 million contract extension in June 2025. Many would say Bateman earned this extension after an impressive 2024 season with the Ravens.
Bateman played all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024. The Ravens wideout recorded nine touchdowns and racked up 756 yards during the 2024 season. Bateman only had 19 receptions for 224 yards in the 2025 season. While injuries played a role, he played in 13 of the Ravens’ 17 games in 2025.
Devontez Walker Aiming to Step Into Bigger Role
Devontez Walker seems to be a big play waiting to happen and he is ready to prove why he can step in to a bigger role. Walker believes he can possibly be a solid number 3 wideout.
Possibly Number 2…
“You got the one and two, they’re kind of going to get the most targets,” Walker said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The No. 3 has to be the one making every play that they get. That’s how I look at that role. I’m looking forward to being pushed into that role a little bit.”
With Walker looking to step into the Wide Receiver 3 role, his numbers should skyrocket during the 2026 season.
“Walker was the most impressive of that group during OTAs and mandatory minicamp,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He has already been productive while seeing limited action. Four of Walker’s nine career receptions have gone for touchdowns, including a 38-yard hookup from Jackson to Walker in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.
“Walker played just 16.1% of Baltimore’s offense snaps in 2025. That number could rise dramatically if he continues to improve and the Ravens don’t sign a veteran wide receiver.”
Zay Flower Approves of Devontez Walker
Walker has been picking up a lot of steam from various sources. We’re not blind. We know Devontez Walker displays big play ability, but can Baltimore maximize his potential?
Zay Flowers believes Walker can step into a bigger role.
“Oh, Tez is ready. Tez is going to step up this year,” Zay Flowers said in another Baltimore Ravens article. “He’s attacking everything, He knows there’s a fire under him. We have to go now. You’re up.”
Devontez Walker’s rise to being a top receiver on the team puts pressure on Rashod Bateman to perform when training camp starts. The rookies will also have a chip on their shoulders coming in.
“Walker has needed patience over his first two seasons, but the wait may be over.” Ryan Mink wrote.
Ravens WR Looking for Bigger Role During 2026 Season