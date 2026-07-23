Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Legacy Emphasized by League Source

Who can question Lamar Jackson’s talent? There’s no doubt he’s one of the most special talents we have ever seen touch a football field.

Moreover, as a quarterback he has succeeded a lot of expectations along the way. He’s come a long way since being drafted in 2018 out of Louisville.

Since then, he’s won two MVPs and he is a three-time first team All-Pro. If he wins a Super Bowl, he may be a top 10 quarterback of all time. Being an MVP quarterback can be tough because sometimes people can hold you to a standard that you must uphold. For Lamar Jackson, the goalpost continues to shift.

To Whom Much Is Given, Much Is Required

Justin Tinsley of Andscape detailed how important being a ‘revolutionary’ is for Lamar Jackson and the weight it carries.

“In sports history, very few have ever been asked to lead a revolution,” Tinsley wrote. “Every revolutionary comes to the same realization that changing the game was only part of the mission. How the game remembers you is the hardest part. A Super Bowl is the loudest goal, but it’s not the only one. It’s about proving the revolution you brought wasn’t just euphoric in the moment, but lasting.

“Jackson changed football seasons ago. Now comes a task far more difficult than a December battle in Pittsburgh with the season on the line: dictating how history remembers the other side of the revolution.”

After being injured for most of 2025, people have seemed to forget his greatness due to the Baltimore Ravens‘ lackluster season. ESPN ranked him as the 5th best quarterback in the league according to coaches, executives, and scouts.

The guys above him? Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow. The first three we can understand, but having Burrow over Lamar at this point in time just doesn’t make any sense. Joe Burrow was less available than Jackson was and somehow, he’s in the top 5.

If you thought that was disrespectful? Watch this.

Lamar Jackson Ranked 69th Best NFL Player

Lamar Jackson was the 69th best player in the league which means the players of the NFL believe there are 68 players better than him.

A two-time NFL MVP, 3-time First Team All-Pro, ranked 69th in the league. Yes, you read that correctly. To be honest, we can’t even be surprised.

“If Lamar Jackson needed any more motivation to bounce back this fall, he got some on Monday when it was revealed that he’s ranked No. 69 on the annual ‘NFL Top 100’ list,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

Here’s the reality about Lamar Jackson. He is going to have a monkey on his back until he lifts that Lombardi trophy. Baltimore Ravens fans have been begging for a Super Bowl since their last one in 2012.

Fumbles, dropped passes, and other turnovers have hindered the Ravens from getting to where they need to be. The team has had two number 1 seeds in the past 8 years with no Super Bowl appearances to show for it. Things have to change as soon as possible.