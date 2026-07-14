Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ‘Disrespected’ in Top NFL 100 Rankings

The NFL has been set on fire after the recent release of the NFL top 100 rankings. Many are in shock to discover Lamar Jackson’s ranking.

Lamar Jackson was the 69th best player in the league which means the players of the NFL believe there are 68 players better than him.

A two-time NFL MVP, 3-time First Team All-Pro, ranked 69th in the league. Yes, you read that correctly. To be honest, we can’t even be surprised. Lamar Jackson has been disrespected during his whole career.

“If Lamar Jackson needed any more motivation to bounce back this fall, he got some on Monday when it was revealed that he’s ranked No. 69 on the annual ‘NFL Top 100’ list,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.