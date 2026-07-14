Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ‘Disrespected’ in Top NFL 100 Rankings

The NFL has been set on fire after the recent release of the NFL top 100 rankings. Many are in shock to discover Lamar Jackson’s ranking.
Lamar Jackson was the 69th best player in the league which means the players of the NFL believe there are 68 players better than him.
A two-time NFL MVP, 3-time First Team All-Pro, ranked 69th in the league. Yes, you read that correctly. To be honest, we can’t even be surprised. Lamar Jackson has been disrespected during his whole career.
“If Lamar Jackson needed any more motivation to bounce back this fall, he got some on Monday when it was revealed that he’s ranked No. 69 on the annual ‘NFL Top 100’ list,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.
“The list, voted on by players, is a ranking of players entering the 2026 season. Jackson dropped 67 spots from his No. 2 ranking last year.”
Lamar Jackson Was Hurt for Most of the Year
In 2025, Jackson was off to a good start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson threw for 209 yards with three total touchdowns against Buffalo. That was the last time we saw a fully healthy Lamar Jackson perform.
One could argue that the Baltimore Ravens are a completely different team with Jackson on the field. He has been the focal point and heartbeat of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018.
Injuries played a role in the Ravens’ lack of success during the 2025 season. Lamar Jackson missing a few games early in the season hurt the franchise’s chances at the playoffs.
Even when Lamar Jackson played during the season, many questioned if he was healthy of not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries.
Baltimore needs the two-time MVP to be on the field to succeed. Not only does Jackson have to be on the field, but he also has to play well for the Ravens to go far.
Lamar Jackson Disrespected on More Lists
“Jackson also came in at No. 5 among all NFL quarterbacks in the ESPN survey with league executives, coaches and scouts. Jackson trails the Bills’ Josh Allen, Chefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Rams‘ Matthew Stafford, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow, respectively,” Mink wrote.
Many have different opinions on this particular list, but one could argue that there are not 4 better quarterbacks than Lamar Jackson either. Joe Burrow was ranked ahead of Jackson, and Burrow barely played last year. Do you see the problem here?
Nonetheless, Lamar Jackson will have motivation coming into this season. He was one vote away from being a two-time unanimous MVP.
Now, the Baltimore Ravens are under new headship with head coach Jesse Minter. Minter will hope to get the franchise over the hump with a new coaching staff. If Lamar Jackson can stay healthy, the Ravens could be destined for success in 2026.
“A lot of people said he wasn’t quarterback enough,” outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who played with Jackson the past three seasons said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “I think he’s proven those people wrong. But more importantly, he’s proven his mom and him right.”
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ‘Disrespected’ in Top NFL 100 Rankings