Ravens’ Lamar Jackson News Could Lead to Signing Extension

You might as well get used to these Lamar Jackson extension stories because they are going to be the talk of the offseason until Week 1 of the 2026 season.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec has an interesting opinion about Lamar Jackson signing an extension with the Ravens. Zrebiec believes the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are in a good place to get an extension signed.

“I don’t sense the frustration that I’ve sensed with this in the past,” Zrebiec said in a Baltimore Ravens article.” “I sense Lamar has communicated exactly what his expectations are or when he wants these talks to happen, where he is. And the Ravens are good with it and understand it

“Lamar’s been in the building all offseason. People have raved about his engagement level and all that, and I feel like they’re in a good place and they’re communicating well. And that’s not always been the case. That’s where I draw optimism that this deal will get done. If he was really angry about his contract situation, would he be in the building basically the whole offseason? I don’t think so.”

The Importance of Lamar Jackson

I’m probably beating a dead horse here, but the truth has to be shared. Lamar Jackson has been the sole reason Baltimore has been able to stay afloat in the AFC. “Good Morning Football’s Willie Colon says the Ravens’ all starts with him.

“I think right now you’re betting on Lamar,” Colon said. “You have a two-time MVP at quarterback. You have a juggernaut running back in Derrick Henry. You have a new voice and a new air in the building in Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle. You still have playmakers in Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

“Right now, you’re looking at a team, if they stay healthy, they will remind us who Lamar Jackson is and what they can be.”

There’s been a lot of talk on how the Ravens will fare during the 2026 season especially with a brand-new coaching staff.

Calais Campbell Says He Sees Maturity From Lamar Jackson

Calais Campbell re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens during this offseason. The legendary pass rusher says he has seen strides from the quarterback while he’s been back.

“He was always a grown man, but when you get closer to 28, 30, in that range, you start seeing a different kind of maturity,” Campbell said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “With Lamar, you can see it. Even when he breaks out of the huddle, the stuff he says, you can tell he’s just so much more mature and is developed. He was always wise beyond his years when he was younger but seeing in just a few years the growth and development … he’s right where he needs to be.