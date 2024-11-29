Lamar Jackson Names New ‘WR1’ for the Ravens

There’s a new go-to wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, according to Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP quarterback now sees fourth-year pro Rashod Bateman as his primary target.

When asked about Bateman, Jackson confidently declared “I look at him as WR1,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

That’s quite a vote of confidence in an oft-injured former first-round draft pick who hasn’t always made the grade. Bateman has been healthy and delivering this season, earning the respect of the undisputed leader of the Ravens offense along the way.

Rashod Bateman Justifying Lamar Jackson Praise

The Ravens originally selected Bateman with the 27th overall pick in 2021 hoping he would quickly become a true No. 1 receiver for Jackson. Fate and circumstances conspired to ruin those best laid plans, with Bateman’s lengthy injury record a major problem.

He missed time with groin, lisfranc and hamstring injuries before working his way back into the mix this season. Bateman’s vertical speed made him an intriguing prospect, but he didn’t always fit the run-heavy schemes designed around Jackson’s dual-threat skills.

Fortunately, the Ravens have become more proactive throwing the ball since Todd Monken replaced Greg Roman as offensive coordinator in 2023. Bateman has been one of the main beneficiaries of the schematic shift, emerging as a premier separator against press coverage.

Bateman’s also started to win against other types of coverage as the season has progressed. He entered Week 12’s games against the Los Angeles Chargers with “0.9 yards per route run versus man coverage and 2.4 against zone coverage,” according to ESPN’s Seth Walder.

As Walder predicted, Bateman proved a problem against a Chargers defense heavily reliant on zone coverage shells. His best play was this 40-yard touchdown catch.

Bateman made the tough grab under pressure to help a risky throw by Jackson pay dividends. That’s what a WR1 can do for his quarterback, but Bateman isn’t the only quality weapon at Jackson’s disposal.

Ravens Have Core of Playmakers for the Passing Game

This is probably the first time Jackson has a core of genuine playmakers to aim for through the air. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is still a dependable safety valve, while roving understudy Isaiah Likely is more dynamic with the ball in his hands.

When Jackson throws to his wideouts he can look for reliable veteran Nelson Agholor. The latter can still win between the numbers and in the red zone.

Finally, second-year pro Zay Flowers is the player many would have called Jackson’s WR1. Flowers is terrific after the catch and somebody capable of winning at multiple levels of the field.

He’s still pacing all Ravens receivers with 87 targets and 57 catches. Bateman is still some ways off those numbers with 55 targets and 35 receptions, but he’s been targeted at least four times in all but two games so far this season, per Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens have surrounded Jackson with a contingent of complementary pass-catchers. What the group needs is an Alpha, somebody who can win individual matchups against the best defenses from around the league.

Bateman isn’t there yet, but Jackson clearly believes the 25-year-old is finally on his way.