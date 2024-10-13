Rashod Bateman Makes Lamar Jackson Statement After Ravens Beat Commanders

Count Rashod Bateman among those who believes Lamar Jackson doesn’t have anything else to prove after the two-time NFL MVP helped the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 in Week 6.

Wide receiver Bateman, who caught four of Jackson’s passes at M&T Bank Stadium, thinks his quarterback is playing exceptional football and everybody should just enjoy watching.

Speaking to reporters after the game, per Baltimore Banner Sports, Bateman said, “That’s the eight-ball, man. You gotta roll the dice. A lot of people can say what they want to say, but it speaks for itself, man. I don’t know what else y’all want the guy to do. So, I’m excited to see him play next week.”

Bateman’s excitement is justified after the latest edition of the ‘Lamar Jackson Show’ saw the Ravens amass 484 yards of offense. They also scored at least 30 points for the third game in a row.

Baltimore’s offense is now a juggernaut. It’s being powered by the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in football. A signal-caller who’s playing a complete game.

Lamar Jackson Showed Complete Game vs. Commanders

Jackson showed the maturation of his game against the Commanders. For years, No. 8’s detractors questioned his consistency and mechanics as a passer, but Jackson is now near-flawless when throwing the ball.

Even though he tossed a first interception since Week 2, Jackson was otherwise smart and efficient airing it out. He was particularly effective dissecting man coverage, going 11 of 14 for 131 yards when the Commanders matched up one-on-one with this receivers, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Pressure couldn’t knock Jackson out of his stride. Not when he went 10 of 11 for 162 yards against the Commanders’ blitz, per “Ravens Vault” co-host Bobby Trosset.

Jackson knows where to go with the ball and his placement is always giving receivers a chance for big plays. He’s not playing small-ball and being propped up by short, safe throws underneath.

Instead, Jackson is finding his mark over and over when throwing past the sticks, per numbers from Pro Football Focus.

Jackson’s arm is keying a more expansive passing game, but it helps that his wideouts are also making strides.

Rashod Bateman, Wide Receivers Redefining Ravens Passing Game

Bateman is growing in confidence because he’s become so adept at beating single coverage. It’s why the first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft is adamant he’s “never been moving as well, playing as well and happy and blessed.”

Bateman’s upward trend continued when he tallied 71 yards against the Commanders. His fellow receiver Zay Flowers chipped in with nine catches for 132.

Getting 200-plus yards from wide receivers in the same game is unusual for the run-heavy Ravens. It’s impressive when running back Derrick Henry still got 24 carries.

The numbers speak to the balance no other team in the game can match. These Ravens can beat defenses any way they need to, either by pummelling them on the ground, or via big plays through the air.

It’s the proof of a truly powerful offense and a testament to the impact made by players like Flowers and Henry. Yet, the whole thing works because Jackson is still at the controls and he’s playing at an MVP level once again.