Lamar Jackson Isn’t Sweating Over Ravens’ $147 Million Problem After Colts Win

No unit shone brighter in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season than the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense after their 41-23 dominant performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

The offense put up 506 total yards in the win. Baltimore’s yardage breakdown includes 304 passing and 202 rushing. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the charge with 324 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, and 2 touchdowns.

While he was great, the Ravens’ offense still had big problems, with star rookie Ja’Kobi Lane dealing with a fractured wrist and Zay Flowers with a hamstring injury. That could cause future problems for Baltimore’s offense, but it won’t affect Jackson at all.

Lamar Jackson Opened Up About Injuries on Baltimore Ravens’ Offense

Jackson spoke with the media after the game where he was asked about the prospect of not having Flowers or Lane on the field in the near future. The Ravens’ franchise quarterback wasn’t worried about it at all.

“I have all the confidence in my guys who stepped in. Chris Moore, LaJohntay [Wester], those guys stepped in and just did a great job. We kept the offense rolling. We just have a great group of guys, and that’s what they preach. You never know when the next guy [is] going to be up, so just dial in [during] practice [and] stay locked in, because you never know when your number is [going to be] called. Those guys showed up today.”

Flowers exploded in the game with 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. Lane had 1 catch for 11 yards, but did have a touchdown catch before it was called back on a penalty.

Lamar Jackson Might Have to Play Without Ravens’ Top Two WRs

While Flowers and Lane would be major losses for the passing game, the Ravens’ offense would still be fine. This unit needs to do one thing consistently well: run the football.

As long as Jackson and Derrick Henry get their carries, this offense will be just fine. Henry went for 144 yards on the ground to help the Ravens while dealing with issues at receiver.

Jackson will also be more involved in the running game. This Ravens offense flows better when Jackson threatens to run the ball.

Baltimore still needs to brace for life without Flowers and Lane as they figure out who the next guys up are. Rashod Bateman will be the focal point in the passing game if the top two guys are out. Moore and Wester are more than capable of being a good supporting cast at receiver.

No matter what, the Ravens offense has everything it needs for the New Orleans Saints showdown in Week 2. Jackson is the quarterback, so that’s all Baltimore needs to have a chance to win.