Lamar Jackson Takes Subtle Shot at Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens did not have the season they were hoping for in 2025, which resulted in some widespread changes being made this offseason. While the roster has seen its fair share of turnover, the coaching staff was completely revamped, with head coach John Harbaugh surprisingly getting fired after the conclusion of the campaign.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was hired to be the team’s new head coach, and he will be tasked with getting Lamar Jackson and company over the hump in the postseason. Many folks were curious how Jackson would respond to Minter replacing Harbaugh, but based on his latest comments, which could be viewed as a jab at his former head coach, it seems like he’s excited to get to work with the new coaching staff.

Lamar Jackson on Ravens’ New Coaching Staff — ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

Up until this point in his career, Harbaugh is the only coach that Jackson has played for during his time in the NFL. In his first eight years in the pros, Jackson has earned four Pro Bowl selections and a pair of MVP Awards, but when it came to the playoffs, he and Harbaugh were unable to find a way to get the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

The 2025 season was the final straw for Harbaugh. Baltimore struggled with injuries throughout the year, but even when it was healthy, it struggled to consistently win games, and as mentioned above, it missed the playoffs entirely. Harbaugh’s impact on the team seemed to wane, and frustrations with his longtime offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, grew with each passing week.

Minter will take charge of the team now, and he has tasked former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle with getting the offense back on track as his new OC. When discussing this new duo, Jackson took a subtle shot at Harbaugh, saying that the new coaching staff has been a breath of fresh air for him and his Ravens teammates.

“New coach, new OC … everything is just new basically,” Jackson said when speaking to reporters. “I’d just say it’s a breath of fresh air because everything is just new. That’s all.”

Ravens Have Their Sights Set on the Super Bowl in 2026

While Jackson simply seems to be hyping up his new coaching staff, it’s clear that the relationship between Harbaugh and the Ravens had run its course. These things happen in professional sports, and while Jackson and Harbaugh are still on good terms, there’s no doubt that this was a change that the team felt it had to make.

Even with all the changes Baltimore has undergone this offseason, it is still going to face Super Bowl expectations in 2026. That’s because, when you have the sort of quarterback the team has in Jackson, you are expected to win every time you take the field. Jackson is going to have to adapt to this new coaching staff, though, and how he is able to handle this change could ultimately determine how successful the Ravens will be this upcoming season.