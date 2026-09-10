Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Predicted to Be ‘More Lethal’ in 2026

All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson as the 2026 NFL season has begun. With week 1 coming on Sunday, many wonder how Lamar Jackson will look under Declan Doyle’s new scheme.

“After having the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2024, the Ravens fell to 16th in total offense in 2025, and Jackson dealt with injuries most of the season,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Playing just 13 games, Jackson had his fewest passing yards (2,549), touchdown passes (21), and rushing yards (349) of his career, while tallying his lowest completion percentage (62.3) since 2022.

“Now, many people are wondering if Jackson, a two-time MVP, will have a bounce back season.” Changes We Can Expect to See From Jackson Brown laid out how Lamar Jackson has looked slightly different during the offseason regarding his footwork and more snaps under center.

“I feel like it is helping with the progression,” Jackson said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “I am not hitting my back foot, staying on my back foot too long. I feel like it has helped a lot.”

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork want Jackson’s progressions to be a little quicker.

“Jackson started working on his new footwork this spring, and Doyle said it only took the quarterback about a week to feel comfortable,” Brown wrote. “That’s one of the beauties of working with Jackson. He’s such a gifted athlete, he can adjust quickly to what coaches want.”