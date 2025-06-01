Ravens’ ‘Low-Risk Gamble’ Labeled Worst Trade of Past 10 Years

Through the first seven weeks of last season, Diontae Johnson led the Panthers with 30 receptions for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Ravens needed wide receiver depth and the sixth-year receiver seemed to be a solid fit. But, the benefits from the trade never materialized for Baltimore, and severely impacted Johnson’s value as a free agent. Now, seven months later, Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox labels the trade as the Ravens’ worst in the last 10 years. “Nothing is precisely what the Ravens got out of this trade,” writes Knox.

Trade Was a ‘Low-Risk Gamble’, but Didn’t Pay Off

When bringing in a fresh face at wide receiver, it can take some time to build chemistry. So, Johnson played limited snaps during his first game in Baltimore and Lamar Jackson did not target him. That wasn’t too surprising, considering he had been in the building for less than a week at that point. What was surprising, though, was how quickly everything fell apart in Baltimore. During the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the Eagles – Johnson’s fifth game with the team – he refused to enter the game. As Knox writes, Johnson “essentially exiled himself” by refusing to enter the game, ending his time in Baltimore. After the game, Jackson reportedly spoke with Johnson “about staying locked in after not playing,” according to ESPN‘s Jamison Hensley. “We want him out there,” Jackson said, according to Hensley. “He’s a great receiver. We didn’t get him from the Panthers for nothing.” Even though the Ravens only gave up a fifth-round pick for a “low-risk gamble,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gave a blunt assessment, writing “Nothing is precisely what the Ravens got out of this trade.”

Baltimore Received Praise After Deal Was Announced

Following the trade, the Ravens highlighted the praise that they received from about 20 different reporters, writers and media personalities. So, it’s fair to say that, at the time, the consensus was that trade was a success for Baltimore.

In the article highlighting the positive comments, Ravens writer Kevin Eck called it “a shrewd move,” praising GM Eric DeCosta for gaining another offensive weapon at a discount.

One of the reasons writers had praised the Ravens was that their trade compensation had the potential to improve along with Johnson. Baltimore was in line to receive a compensatory pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as long as Johnson signed a contract worth an average of $5 million per year. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter said that “should be a layup,” based on where the wide receiver market was at the time.

Unfortunately for both Johnson and the Ravens, his production failed to materialize. Following his exit from the Ravens, Johnson joined the Houston Texans for their final game of the regular season. Houston had already lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL against the Colts in Week 8. As they began their playoff push, Tank Dell suffered a gruesome injury during their Week 16 loss to the Chiefs.

He was targeted just 4 times and managed just 2 receptions for 12 yards during the Texans’ Week 18 win. Johnson played even fewer snaps during the Texans’ Wild Card win over the Chargers. Ultimately, he caused more headaches than he was worth.

Could Johnson Benefit From a Fresh Start in 2025?

Earlier this month, Johnson signed a 1-year, $1.17 million contract with the Browns, according to Spotrac. It is a veteran minimum contract with no guarantees, meaning Cleveland will likely have a short leash in 2025.

Unfortunately, Johnson has already made headlines as a no-show at OTAs. So, it’s clear that the Ravens’ deal to bring him in last season was their worst trade in recent memory. But, we’ll see if he can turn things around in 2025.