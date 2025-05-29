Diontae Johnson’s Surprise Browns No-Show Turns Heads

New Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a no-show at Wednesday’s OTAs, drawing attention as he works to revive his career.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.17 million deal — the veteran’s minimum — with no guarantees. He’ll have to earn his keep with the Browns if he wants to stay employed. Missing OTAs — albeit voluntary — isn’t the best early indicator that he’s committed to Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Johnson’s absence.

“I wouldn’t really think of that big picture,” Stefanski said. “I think for us it’s just getting him to understand our program, what we’re about, get him out here competing, but we’ll really take that one day at a time.”

Johnson wasn’t the only notable missing player. Myles Garret, David Njoku and Greg Newsome were also not with the team. But Stefanski stressed that the workouts are optional.

“I think it’s really important to remember that this is a voluntary program and anybody who’s here, we’re excited about that. We’re not reporting who’s here on what day. So, there are guys that will be in and out of the program and that is totally their prerogative. But the guys that a re here will just continue to work.”

Diontae Johnson Coming Off Rocky 2024 Campaign

Johnson has struggled to recapture the Pro Bowl form he showed in 2021, when he tallied career highs with 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Since then, his production has declined, and his most recent season was defined by instability and inconsistency across three teams.

He started the year with the Carolina Panthers, quickly becoming a top option in a struggling offense. Johnson led the team with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games, including a standout Week 3 performance against the Raiders, where he posted a career-high 122 receiving yards and a score.

Frustrations with Carolina’s offense led to a midseason trade to the Ravens, but his stint in Baltimore was short and rocky. He recorded just one catch for six yards in four games and was suspended for refusing to enter a game, which ultimately led to his release.

The Houston Texans picked him up off waivers, but Johnson failed to make an impact and was soon waived again. He finished the season with 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances.

Kenny Pickett Excited to Work With Diontae Johnson

When Johnson does arrive, he’ll see a familiar face. Johnson will be able to link up with his old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is vying for the starting job.

“Being able to play with (Johnson) for a couple of years in Pittsburgh now we’re teammates again, I think that’s awesome,” Pickett said on Wednesday. “His route running ability, his ability to separate. I think drop his weight in and out of routes, it’s special. So I’m excited to get back out there with them.”

Johnson is a potential lottery ticket for the Browns and could earn some targets if he makes an early impression. Jerry Jeudy is the team’s top receiver but there’s only uncertainty behind him on the depth chart.