Ravens’ Malaki Starks Reveals Life-Changing News Before Training Camp

Baltimore Ravens Safety is officially a husband. Now, you can add father to his titles as well.

“Malaki Starks can add proud husband to his bio,” Justin Robertson wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Starks and his longtime sweetheart, Savanna, got married in Georgia over the weekend, the couple announced on Instagram.”

The 22-year-old Malaki Starks have known each other since childhood. Starks is currently signed to a four-year, $16.5 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

“She’s very special to me, and she’s very important to what I do along with my family and her family, so it was just time for me,” Malaki said in the Baltimore Ravens article.

The Starks Family Has Baby on the Way

Malaki and Savannah have also announced they are expecting their first child together.

Fresh off of tying the knot, Starks has a baby cooking in the oven. Malaki Starks was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Starks played college football at the University of Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022 and earned All-American honors in 2023.

The soon-to-be second year Pro will look to contribute on the field as the Ravens will be looking for a Super Bowl in 2026.