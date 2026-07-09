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Ravens’ Malaki Starks Reveals Life-Changing News Before Training Camp

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Malaki Starks
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Malaki Starks #24 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Marlon Humphrey #44 after interception against Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on October 30, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens Safety is officially a husband. Now, you can add father to his titles as well.

Malaki Starks can add proud husband to his bio,” Justin Robertson wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Starks and his longtime sweetheart, Savanna, got married in Georgia over the weekend, the couple announced on Instagram.”

The 22-year-old Malaki Starks have known each other since childhood. Starks is currently signed to a four-year, $16.5 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

“She’s very special to me, and she’s very important to what I do along with my family and her family, so it was just time for me,” Malaki said in the Baltimore Ravens article.

The Starks Family Has Baby on the Way

Malaki and Savannah have also announced they are expecting their first child together.

Fresh off of tying the knot, Starks has a baby cooking in the oven. Malaki Starks was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Starks played college football at the University of Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022 and earned All-American honors in 2023.

The soon-to-be second year Pro will look to contribute on the field as the Ravens will be looking for a Super Bowl in 2026.

DeonTay Smith is a journalist who covers the NFL for Heavy.com with a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. A graduate from Methodist University, Smith also covers local news for the Panama City News Herald and hosts his own YouTube podcast. More about DeonTay Smith

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Ravens’ Malaki Starks Reveals Life-Changing News Before Training Camp

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