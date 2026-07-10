Ravens’ Mark Andrews Ranked Amongst Top Tight Ends for 2026

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has made a name for himself since joining the team in 2018.

According to Execs, coaches, and scouts around the league, Andrews is the ninth best tight end in the league.

“Andrews limped into the top 10 after a down year in 2025. But he has been a fixture on this list for several years,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in the ESPN article.

“His 422 receiving yards marked a career low. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games, and the passing game had trouble finding a rhythm last season. Andrews still posted 1.3 receptions over expectation as tracked by NFL Next Gen Stats.”

Andrews signed a three-year, $39.2 million extension last year. Baltimore still believes he can produce at a high level.

Mark Andrews Confident in New Scheme

The Ravens will have a new voice calling plays on the offensive side of the ball in Declan Doyle. Typically, it takes a team a little while to get their offensive grove going with a new coach, but Mark Andrews is confident that the offense will make an immediate impact.

“Incredibly excited, I think it obviously starts with the players,” tight end Mark Andrews said in an SI article. “We have a lot of talented guys on our roster, and guys that play hard, play the right way, and as a coordinator, I think for Declan, it’s just dial that thing up, let us work, and let us make plays.

“If we stay together and communicate, do things the right way, it’s going to be a great team, great offense, and I’m super excited just to play in this offense, and you know something new, something that we really haven’t played in before the last eight years. So I think it’s gonna be really fun.”

Mark Andrews recorded 48 catches, 422 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Andrews has caught 702 career passes recording 5,952 yards over his career.

“It’s tough because he still has the instincts, the route savvy and overall game, but he has declined a little bit since the [2023 leg injury] and Isaiah Likely was more of a threat in that offense,” a veteran NFL assistant coach said in the ESPN article.

Pressure on Mark Andrews to Perform

The Ravens moved on from Isaiah Likely who is now with the New York Giants. This move is expected to give Mark Andrews more opportunities to thrive in which the Ravens believe he can.

Though the Ravens will face pressure during the 2026 season, Andrews says he’s not focused on it.

“I just think being able to tune the noise out and turn it out and not paying attention to stuff like that is healthy,” Andrews said in the SI article. “Especially in today’s day and age. There’s so much going on within the media, and, and different things being said.

“The best that we can do is to just look inward, look at ourselves, and not look outwards, good things will happen. I think that’s the type of guys that we have. I know that’s the type of guys that we have is focused and focused on this year and doing the best that we can.”