Ravens TE Mark Andrews Sends Clear Message Regarding Ravens Offense

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens offense is expected to be different this year. However, Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews has high hopes for the new offensive scheme.

The Ravens will have a new voice calling plays on the offensive side of the ball in Declan Doyle. Typically, it takes a team a little while to get their offensive grove going with a new coach, but Mark Andrews is confident that the offense will make an immediate impact.

“Incredibly excited, I think it obviously starts with the players,” tight end Mark Andrews said in an SI article. “We have a lot of talented guys on our roster, and guys that play hard, play the right way, and as a coordinator, I think for Declan, it’s just dial that thing up, let us work, and let us make plays.

“If we stay together and communicate, do things the right way, it’s going to be a great team, great offense, and I’m super excited just to play in this offense, and you know something new, something that we really haven’t played in before the last eight years. So I think it’s gonna be really fun.”

More Play-Action Plays for Lamar Jackson

According to an ESPN article, one of Declan Doyle’s tactics for the 2026 season will be to call more play-action plays.

“New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling,” Matt Bowen wrote in the ESPN article. “And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.”

This is reason to hope in this scheme because of who’s in the backfield for the Ravens. Derrick Henry is still thriving though he is getting up in age.

Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,516 yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Derrick Henry’s numbers went down a little bit in 2025, but not because of Henry’s ability. The Baltimore Ravens did not feed the star the ball as much as they did in 2024.

Nonetheless, Henry will draw attention which will open up the Baltimore Ravens receiving core.

There’s Pressure on Mark Andrews and the Ravens

Speaking of receiving, there’s pressure on Mark Andrews to perform at a high level.

The Ravens moved on from Isaiah Likely who is now with the New York Giants. This move is expected to give Mark Andrews more opportunities to thrive in which the Ravens believe he can.

Though the Ravens will face pressure during the 2026 season, Andrews says he’s not focused on it.

“I just think being able to tune the noise out and turn it out and not paying attention to stuff like that is healthy,” Andrews said in the SI article. “Especially in today’s day and age. There’s so much going on within the media, and, and different things being said.

“The best that we can do is to just look inward, look at ourselves, and not look outwards, good things will happen. I think that’s the type of guys that we have. I know that’s the type of guys that we have is focused and focused on this year and doing the best that we can.”