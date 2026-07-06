Ex-Ravens SB Champ: ‘Lamar Jackson Is Greatest Baltimore Athlete’

“Lamar’s done an excellent job and proven that he’s one of the best players to ever play the game. If he was done today, Super Bowl or not, he’s a Hall of Fame player, first ballot.”

Jackson was asked about his legacy last month during minicamp. The two-time NFL MVP admitted he hasn’t given his legacy much thought.

“I really don’t have an answer for that question. I really don’t think about my legacy,” Jackson said in a Baltimore Ravens article . “I just try to be the best player I can be, keeping God first and doing what I can do when I can do it, being on the field and just trying to be the best player I can be at every moment.

“Probably when I start thinking about retiring, I’ll probably be thinking about that — but not now.”

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018 with the 32nd overall pick. Many had questions if Lamar Jackson would even play quarterback in the NFL due to his elite running ability. A Heisman trophy winner at the University of Louisville, Jackson came into the NFL with something to prove.

Lamar Jackson won a unanimous MVP in his second year as a starter for the Ravens leading the team to a number 1 seed in the AFC. Jackson won a second MVP in 2023 leading the Baltimore Ravens to an AFC Championship berth. One could argue his second MVP should have been unanimous as well.

In 2024, he had his best passing season throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, leading the Ravens to the playoffs once again.

The Monkey on Lamar Jackson’s Back

The biggest knock you can have on Lamar Jackson is his lack of postseason success. After all, he did promise the Ravens a Super Bowl on draft night. One thing is for certain and two things for sure, Jackson will continue to have pressure on him until he delivers a Super Bowl.

“You can be a great player and your team not be good enough to get over the hump,” Torrey Smith said. “You have to dissect it. Because every day when I’m in a grocery store or I’m going through the barber shop, you’re going to hear from fans, ‘Can Lamar get it done?’ Well, Lamar’s had this team in position multiple times, and you can look at a fumble here or there, a mistake here or there, and it boils down to it’s a team collective when you go out there and win. It’s all on the team. Did your quarterback give you a chance? That’s what it boils down to.”

At the end of the day, football is a team game. The Ravens have the team to compete, but will they deliver a championship?