Over the last two years, the decline of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s play on the field seems to have been matched only by his decline in the eyes of Ravens fans over how he carries himself off the field — and this week may have been the final straw.

Humphrey opened his time with the media on Wednesday by apologizing for comments he made on an episode of his podcast on Tuesday.

“What is Baltimore best at making?” Humphrey said. “They’re best at making criminals.”

By the time Humphrey had to face the music, he appeared somewhat shaken as he stood in front of his locker, surrounded by reporters.

“I want to apologize for some comments I made on my podcast yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “As you guys know, I’ve spent my whole career here, spent some offseasons here, welcomed a son here … obviously I do know the effects that words have … and would just like to apologize for those comments.”

Humphrey seemed to bristle at a follow-up question seeking clarity over whether he knew why people were upset.

“Yeah, I just apologized,” Humphey said. “Like I said, I apologized for those comments, and it won’t happen again.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott issued a pointed response after Humphrey’s apology.

“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Batlimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper. I wonder how (Humphrey) would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.”

Head Coach Jesse Minter Addresses ‘Criminal’ Issue

While it’s never an ideal time to stir up controversy by saying something out of pocket, for the Ravens it couldn’t have come at a worse time — they’re on a 5-game losing streak and sit dead last in the AFC North Division.

Head coach Jesse Minter opened his press conference on Wednesday by answering questions about Humphrey.

“I think conversations like that, they stay private within these walls,” Minter said, gesturing to the team facility. “Just speaking for myself, I love this city, and I know what this city means to me and my family.”

“Since the start of last season, only one corner in football has given up more receiving yards in man coverage than Marlon Humphrey,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on X.

Swift Backlash to Humphrey’s Comment Online

As could be expected, the backlash to Humphrey’s “Criminal” comment led to widespread condemnation online.

“There is such a bare minimum threshold of how a pro athlete who makes tens of millions of dollars from one market in his entire career should treat the city where he plays,” The Baltimore Banner’s Kyle Goon wrote on X. “Basically: don’t (expletive) on it out of turn. Marlon Humphrey can’t even fulfill this unspoken contract. Awful.”