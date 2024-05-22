Analyst Calls Ravens’ $98 Million Star ‘Most Overrated’ at Position

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best defenses in the NFL during the 2023 season and that was even with significant injuries to key players in the secondary. One of those players was star CB Marlon Humphrey and one analyst believes he may be the “most overrated player” at the DB position.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote an article listing what he believes are the “most overrated player at each position” and listed Humphrey as the DB. Kay is speaking about looking forward towards the 2024 season.

Kay wrote, “Marlon Humphrey is only one year removed from the most recent of his three Pro Bowl appearances, but the 2019 All-Pro has been slipping for years and is no longer one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.”

Bleacher Report called Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey the most overrated DB in the NFL "Humphrey could bounce back by staying healthy and locking down [WRs] but hasn't done both of those in a season for some time. With how much money he's making, that should be an annual occurrence" pic.twitter.com/wBwGfotNq7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 21, 2024

Compounding the issue is the fact that Humphrey is the second highest paid player on the Ravens roster with an almost $23 million cap hit heading into the season.

“He’s been getting beat in coverage more often, and he’s coming dangerously close to a liability as he enters his eighth NFL season,” Kay explained.

With Super Bowl aspirations heading into the season the Ravens are counting on Humphrey to return to his Pro Bowl form that earned him the $98 million contract he signed.

Kay wrote, “There’s a chance that Humphrey could bounce back by staying healthy and locking down opposing pass-catchers in 2024, but he hasn’t managed to accomplish both of those in a season for quite some time.”

Humphrey responded to the article on X writing, “Hey hey hey be nice bleacher report.”

Marlon Humphrey is an All-Pro Talent at the Position

Humphrey is entering his 8th season with the Ravens after Baltimore picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft. The CB has been a constant in the secondary since his rookie year and has three Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro under his belt.

In eight years, Humphrey has 13 interceptions, 76 pass defends and 303 combined tackles.

Kay wrote, “This past year was the first season since 2018 that Humphrey allowed a completion rate lower than 53.6 percent.” It was an improvement on his ability, but he had sporadic playing time as well.

Humphrey started off the season missing the first four games and made his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was able to play six straight weeks before getting injured in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, which forced him to miss the next two games.

Kay pointed out, “Humphrey was only available for 10 games—the fewest he’s played since his sophomore season in 2018—due to various injuries.”

Humphrey has built up some grace with his coverage slipups, but fans may eventually turn on him if he is the weak link in what should be a Super Bowl defense.

Ravens Addressed Issue in the NFL Draft

The Ravens could be planning for a future where Humphrey is no longer in the picture as they used their first-round pick in 2024 on a cornerback.

CB Nate Wiggins was selected out of Clemson at No. 30 overall by the Ravens after he surprisingly fell to them. The Ravens jumped all over the pick and are hoping to slot him into packages with Humphrey and CB Brandon Stephens.

With the loss of Ronald Darby this offseason to the Jacksonville Jaguars the Ravens are relying on Stephens to keep his 2023 form and for Humphrey to return to his Pro Bowl form.

If one of those occurrences does not happen, then the hope is that Wiggins will be able to step in and rise to the occasion.