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Marlon Humphrey Injury Update: Ravens CB Leaves Game Against Titans With Calf Injury

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Marlon Humphrey, New York Giants
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Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the New York Jets.

The Baltimore Ravens had to be feeling good heading into halftime during their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, leading 24-7. But they didn’t receive great news coming out of the locker room for the second half.

Baltimore got hit by the injury bug in the first half, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey left with a calf injury. The Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game. Chidobe Awuzie took over for Humphrey.

Humphrey wasn’t the only Ravens player not to return from the half. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t take the field at the start of the third quarter, as the Ravens listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

This article will be updated with more information.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Marlon Humphrey Injury Update: Ravens CB Leaves Game Against Titans With Calf Injury

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