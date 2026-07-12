Maxx Crosby Reveals True Feelings About Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Throughout his career, Las Vegas Raiders NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby has displayed a consistent — and often hilarious — amount of disrespect toward the quarterbacks he’s faced.

There is 1 quarterback who Crosby actually respects, though, as he made clear in a video clip from the annual Sack Summit of the league’s best pass rushers in Las Vegas.

It turns out that quarterback is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was almost Crosby’s teammate this offseason before an aborted trade sent Crosby from Las Vegas to Baltimore, then back to Las Vegas again after a failed physical.

Crosby was discussing the particulars of finishing off a sack on a scrambling quarterback with fellow NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, who founded the Sack Summit.

“I want to take a really good pursuit angle, but for me, the delusion in my head, I’m like ‘(F—) it, they’re a quarterback, I’m running them down,’ ” Crosby said. “Except for Lamar Jackson.”

Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP and the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, is the NFL’s career quarterback rushing leader and the 1st quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a regular season — something he’s done twice.

Lamar Jackson Seems Like Lock for Pro FB HOF

If Jackson shocked the world and decided he didn’t want to play football ever again, the numbers tell us it would already be almost impossible to keep him out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after just 8 seasons — and only 7 seasons as the full-time starter

According to the Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame Monitor (HOFm), Jackson’s career rating of 85.83 puts him ahead of 7 Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks. It’s a list that includes Warren Moon (71.30), Joe Namath (70.00), Troy Aikman (64.28) and Jim Kelly (59.10).

From PFR: “The Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame Monitor (HOFm) is a metric designed to estimate a player’s chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame using AV, Pro Bowls, All-Pros, championships, and various stat milestones.”

While the HOFm might be the most compelling piece of analytics we can find that shows Jackson is already a Hall of Famer, there’s another even more compelling stat that seems to show he’s an absolute lock to wind up in Canton, and almost certainly in his first year of eligibility.

Multiple MVP Winners All Household Names

The stat that makes Jackson an absolute lock for the Hall of Fame above all others is that he’s one of just 11 players in football history to win multiple NFL Most Valuable Player Awards.

Of those 11 players, 7 are already in the Hall of Fame. Of those not yet in the Hall of Fame, 3-time MVP and 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is the next one eligible for induction.

Three active quarterbacks have won multiple MVPs: Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers (4), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (2) and Jackson. Only 1 non-quarterback has ever won multiple MVPs — Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown played 9 seasons from 1957 to 1965 and won 3 times.

While Jackson’s greatness is no longer something that’s up for debate, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has a career missing one very important thing — a Super Bowl win. That’s something Mahomes has already done 3 times.

Moving forward in his career, the Super Bowl narrative is essentially the only one that still exists around Jackson, who has helped lead the Ravens to the playoffs 6 times in the last 8 seasons.