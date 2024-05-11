Ravens Urged to Add ‘Luxury’ Safety in Free Agency

Safety remains a position of strength for the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but the depth chart could use the luxury of signing Pro Bowler Micah Hyde late in 2024 NFL free agency.

Hyde fits the Ravens, according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, because the ex-Buffalo Bills stalwart “is a natural leader and hard hitter on defense, even with his declining coverage skills. He would be a welcome piece.”

Kerr acknowledged adding a veteran safety “isn’t a need for Baltimore, but more of a luxury if Williams or Hamilton goes down.” The luxury element is increased because “Baltimore has ran three-safety sets in the past.”

Those multiple-safeties packages took a hit when Geno Stone jumped ship to AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. It means there’s room for a proven commodity like Hyde, who would be an asset in situational schemes for new defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane confirmed to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on Tuesday, April 18 how Hyde hasn’t “totally made a 100% decision either way” about retirement. The chance to join the Ravens and likely return to the postseason may be enough to tempt the 11-year pro to suit up for one more season.

Micah Hyde a Smart Fit for Ravens

Hyde would be a quick study in the Ravens’ defense. The 33-year-old is a savvy and versatile defensive back capable of impacting offenses from multiple spots.

In Buffalo, Hyde often found himself manning the deep third. The position allowed Hyde to disguise coverage, like he did on this play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, broken down by “Cover 1” podcast host Anthony.

Putting Hyde alongside Williams in the same setup would not only allow the Ravens to fool quarterbacks post-snap. It would also let Orr play destructive Hamilton in the box more often.

Orr could even utilize Hyde closer to the line of scrimmage. Hyde isn’t an elite pass-rusher, but he’s willing on the blitz, evidenced by blitzing 51 times across the last three seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Putting Hyde into the rotation would keep alive the scheme flexibility that made the Ravens a force defensively in 2023. He’s the kind of heady, proven commodity the Ravens love to sign late in the offseason process, but general manager Eric DeCosta has other options.

Ravens Should Continue Monitoring Free Agency

The market still has riches for the keen observer, so DeCosta should continue monitoring free agency closely. He’ll see there’s other Pro Bowl help available at safety, provided the Ravens choose to go the veteran route for reinforcements.

A free-agent arrival seems likely since the Ravens waited until the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft to select a safety. Purdue’s Sanoussi Kane faces an uphill battle making the roster, the same challenge facing undrafted rookie Beau Brade.

The latter has had a rough start, with head coach John Harbaugh revealing the Maryland product missed time after rolling his ankle at rookie minicamp, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Brade and Sanoussi will need to catch the eye early if they’re going to supplant an incumbent like Ar’Darius Washington. If the first-year duo can’t impress sufficiently, DeCosta will surely be tempted to dip back into the market for a safety with an established track record of making plays.

He won’t find many better than Hyde.