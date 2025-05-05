Ravens Mike Green Breaks Silence on Draft Slide

The Baltimore Ravens walked away from the 2025 NFL draft with one of the best classes in the league, and it’s not too hard to see why. Their first two picks were arguably their best, as they landed safety Malaki Starks with the No. 27 pick and defensive end Mike Green with the No. 59 pick. Green in particular is considered a steal, as he was projected to be a first-round selection prior to the draft.

While Shedeur Sanders’ slide down the board was easily the biggest topic of the draft, Green went from being considered a lock to go in the first round to nearly falling out of the second round. The Ravens took advantage of his surprising fall by scooping him up, and while Green is upset that he did not get picked as high as he wanted to, he’s still thrilled to be with Baltimore, and he could end up being one of the best selections from the 2025 draft.

Mike Green ‘Blessed’ to Land with Ravens in 2025 Draft

The main reason Green fell down the board was because of a pair of sexual assault allegations that have previously been levied against him. Green has stated that he was accused of sexual assault once during high school and one during his time with the Virginia Cavaliers. In the wake of the latter allegation, Green transferred to the Marshall Thundering Herd, where he played for two seasons before declaring for the draft.

Green has been open when discussing his sexual assault allegations, and he has remained steadfast in saying that he is innocent. On the football field, Green enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign that helped him emerge as a first-round talent. He racked 84 tackles, 23 of which went for a loss, 17 sacks, which were the most of any player in the nation, and three fumbles forced. Simply put, Green was dominant with Marshall.

Now, Green lands with a Ravens team that desperately needs a star pass rusher who can consistently pressure that quarterback. That’s a label Green can fill, and when discussing his fall to Baltimore, the team’s newest defensive star made it clear that he’s thrilled to be with the team, and that he’s looking to hit the ground running.

“I’m just blessed to be here,” Green said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get picked up in the first round like I wanted to. That was a goal I set for myself. But coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise. I can honestly say I don’t think there’s a better franchise I can be a part of.”

Mike Green Hoping to Make Immediate Impact with Ravens

The Ravens did their background work on Green and feel comfortable with him, because if they didn’t, they wouldn’t have invested a second-round pick on him. While Baltimore had Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh rack up double-digit sacks in 2024, they don’t have a true star on the defensive end, meaning there will be an opportunity for Green to start right away.

First, though, he has to prove that he’s got what it takes to star in the NFL. Green is working hard behind the scenes in preparation for his first season in the pros so that when he does get his shot on the field, he’ll be able to prove that the 31 other teams in the league that passed on him made a big mistake.