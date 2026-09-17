Ravens Get More Bad Injury News on $140 Million WR Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens got a glimpse of what the future might be with Zay Flowers in a convincing win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, in which Flowers, fresh off signing a 4-year, $140 million contract, looked like the NFL’s best wide receiver with 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown before sitting out the 2nd half with a hamstring injury.

With Week 2 looming against the vastly improved New Orleans Saints, the Ravens got a troubling injury update on Flowers on Thursday.

“No Zay Flowers again at today’s practice,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “This is the second straight practice that Flowers hasn’t practiced. The Ravens play vs. Saints on Sunday.”

“Another DNP today (not spotted at practice) after a DNP yesterday,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “I expect Zay Flowers to MISS Week 2 with a hamstring strain. Not worth the risk to play this week. Devontez Walker, Mark Andrews. Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and LaJohntay Wester are the NEW Ravens offense in Week 2.”

New Ravens Regime Opens With Huge Win

Flowers’ huge opening game was just 1 of the highlights with the Ravens’ new-look offense under 1st-year head coach Jesse Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

“Zay Flowers looks like he has been shot out of a cannon on every early target thus far,” NFL reporter Matt Waldman wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

The Ravens made Flowers, a 2-time Pro Bowler, 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid players this offseason.

“Just in: Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 4. “The $35M per year extension for Zay Flowers ties him with Justin Jefferson in new-money average per year.”

Ravens Lost Promising Rookie WR After Week 1

The Ravens are doubly hurting at wide receiver after rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, who won a starting role in training camp and the preseason, suffered a fractured wrist against the Colts.

Lane underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next 4 games. That means the earliest he could return is Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

“Ravens promising rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is currently expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, potentially as soon as tomorrow,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account. “The current hope, per sources, is for him to be able to return in around a month.”