Ravens Star Cornerback Addresses Health Concerns During Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens were dinged up a lot last year and some of their health concerns carried over into the summertime.

For Nate Wiggins, he believes his best is yet to come. Due to some injuries, he has yet to hit his full potential.

Wiggins underwent offseason surgery on his groin. After recording a training camp interception, he says he feels better than ever.

“I just had surgery a couple months ago, so I’m feeling the best I have ever felt,” Wiggins said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “I feel great, I’m moving great.”

Everyone in the Ravens organization believes in Nate Wiggins ability and he is expected to shine throughout the 2026 season.

Wiggins Has Been Turning Heads All Offseason

Nate Wiggins was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. To kick off 2026, he’s off to a blazing start.

“Wiggins picked off [Lamar] Jackson when the cornerback dropped into zone coverage and got underneath an outside route. Wiggins, who is off to a hot start this offseason, has the talent to make the leap into the top 10 at his position in the NFL this fall.” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article in June.

Nate Wiggns has shown the potential to be a true lockdown corner. His quickness and ball skills are what stand out the most from the young cornerback.

“The 2024 first-round pick has a lot of the key aspects you want in your CB1. He’s got elite ball skills and athleticism, and although he’s a bit slimmer at 182 pounds, he has the necessary stature and length at 6-foot-1. You can’t teach all that. If he can refine his skills, he could turn the corner. And boy, does he need to turn that corner.” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article.

Wiggins has 3 career interceptions and had 9 pass breakups in 2025.

Ravens Defense Has a New Voice

You could make the argument that the Ravens pass rush put a lot of pressure on the Ravens secondary in 2025. Defensively, the Ravens had trouble generating pressure with a 30% pass rush win rate in 2025. According to ESPN, the win rate ranked 28th in the league.

There is some huge pressure on head coach Jesse Minter to get the Ravens a Super Bowl. Now that he is the head of this talented defense, Baltimore is expected to take strides.

“I feel like I have the most confidence I have ever had right now,” Minter said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “I’m going in just with the ‘next play’ mentality that coach Minter describes — going to the next play. So, that is all I try to do, just have a ‘next play’ mentality and see what the next play leads to.

“It is a new defense, so everybody has to learn. We have to be on the same page. When all of us are on the same page, it looks scary. Everybody is excited for what we have coming this year.”

The Ravens have the defensive talent to compete, and their fans will be waiting to see what they put out on the field.