NFL Insider Predicts Big Bounce-Back for Lamar Jackson & Ravens Ahead of 2026 Season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still has believers around the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

Despite a frustrating 2025 campaign that ended with Baltimore missing the postseason for the first time since 2021, NFL.com analyst Dan Parr recently ranked the Ravens as the No. 2 team most likely to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks next season.

Only the Los Angeles Rams ranked ahead of Baltimore in Parr’s offseason rankings.

The Ravens finished above several other contenders, including the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Insider Believes Lamar Jackson Can Lead Ravens Rebound

Parr pointed to Baltimore’s coaching changes and roster additions as major reasons for optimism entering the season.

New Ravens coach Jesse Minter replaced longtime coach John Harbaugh after Baltimore failed to reach the playoffs in 2025.

Parr noted that Minter shares a similar coaching background with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald after both spent time on Baltimore’s coaching staff between 2017 and 2020.

“Minter was hired to make sure last season was an aberration and not a sign of things to come in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson era,” Parr wrote for NFL.com.

Parr also emphasized that Baltimore still has the pieces needed to compete at a high level if Jackson returns healthy.

“After all, Jackson is a two-time MVP and still hasn’t turned 30 years old,” Parr wrote.

The analyst admitted last season was “often tough to watch” because of Jackson’s injuries, but added that Baltimore’s ceiling remains extremely high.

“If he returns to form, Baltimore’s probably going to win a lot of games,” Parr explained.

Ravens Added Major Help Around Lamar Jackson

Baltimore spent the offseason trying to rebuild both lines of scrimmage after struggling physically at times last season.

First-round draft pick Olaivavega Ioane is expected to immediately help the offensive line at guard.

The Ravens also added veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, rookie defensive lineman Zion Young and longtime veteran Calais Campbell to strengthen the defensive front.

Parr noted that the healthy return of Nnamdi Madubuike could also become a major factor after the defensive tackle underwent neck surgery.

“The range of potential outcomes might stretch a bit wider for the Ravens than it does for some other teams on this list,” Parr wrote.

“But the ceiling earns them an enviable spot in the conversation.”

Lamar Jackson Addresses Contract Situation & Injury Concerns

Jackson also spoke publicly this week for the first time in months following an offseason practice.

The quarterback addressed his ongoing contract situation while making it clear he still wants to remain in Baltimore long term.

“Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city,” Jackson told reporters, via ESPN.

“This is the team that drafted me. I love Baltimore. Everyone should know that by now.”

Jackson currently has two years remaining on the five-year, $260 million contract extension he signed in 2023.

The Ravens reportedly hope to negotiate another extension because Jackson’s salary cap number is expected to jump significantly next offseason.

The quarterback declined to discuss specifics involving guaranteed money.

“That conversation was in 2022,” Jackson said. “It’s 2026. We’re going to leave that conversation in 2022.”

Jackson also opened up about the injuries that disrupted last season.

He revealed he first injured his hamstring in a Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions and then aggravated it again the following week against the Chiefs.

Throughout the season, Jackson also dealt with knee, ankle, toe and back injuries.

Still, the quarterback dismissed concerns about his durability.

“That’s a once in a lifetime thing that happened last year,” Jackson said.

“People need to enjoy great things when it’s happening. Don’t try to prepare for when things go that way. That’s what I feel. Just enjoy it.”