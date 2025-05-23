Ravens ‘on the Clock’ to Extend $23 Million Pro Bowl Starter

Baltimore crossed off the No. 1 item on their offseason checklist in March by bringing back Pro Bowl right tackle Ronnie Stanley. Now, following Derrick Henry‘s record-setting deal earlier this week, the Ravens’ front office has earned the right to breathe a small sigh of relief. But, Ravens’ GM Eric DeCosta still has some work to do, especially at the center position, according to The Athletic‘s Jeff Zrebiec. Zrebiec highlighted seven Ravens who are extension candidates heading into the 2025 season, writing that they “are on the clock if they want to extend [Tyler] Linderbaum.”

Ravens ‘on the Clock’ to Make Decision on Linderbaum’s Future

Zrebiec lays out the case for each extension candidate, arguing the reasons for and against an extension and clarifying the level of urgency to get a deal done. Linderbaum leads the way, in terms of urgency, with Zrebiec writing that they “are on the clock.”

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and top-level safety Kyle Hamilton slot in just ahead or behind Linderbaum, depending on the Ravens’ preference. As Zrebiec writes, a new deal for Jackson “is necessary in the next 10 months” and “needs to become an organizational priority.”

Unfortunately for Linderbaum, he “is a victim of his success,” writes Zrebiec in a separate piece, as Pro Bowl berths and playing time impact fifth-year option values.

Linderbaum has earned two Pro Bowl berths in his first three seasons, sending the cost of his fifth-year option up to a record-setting $23.4 million. That would put him far above the NFL’s current highest-paid center, Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs. Humphrey signed a 4-year, $72 million extension last August.

“The Ravens declined Linderbaum’s option, but that was because centers are grouped with tackles and it would have cost them over $23 million,” writes Zrebiec. “Still, top-of-the-market center money, which Linderbaum deserves, is $18 million a year. That’s a significant expenditure for a cash-strapped team.”

Making the Case for Extending Linderbaum

In making the case for extending Linderbaum, the pros far outweigh the cons. The fourth-year center was already in the top five at his position last season, according to PFF. He has not allowed a sack since his rookie year and has shown significant improvement in each of his three seasons.

“With his toughness, consistency and work ethic, he exemplifies the qualities Ravens decision-makers look for,” writes Zrebiec. “If they don’t extend him before next offseason, they’ll potentially have to use the franchise tag, and that will be costly.”

Zrebiec notes that the Ravens could opt to use the franchise tag to keep Linderbaum around for at least another year, “but that would be prohibitive.”

“After not picking up his fifth-year option, the Ravens are on the clock if they want to extend Linderbaum, and they say they do,” writes Zrebiec. “The price of top centers is clear. There shouldn’t be ambiguity here.”

Cam Jurgens’ Extension With Eagles Could Help ‘Set the Parameters’ for Linderbaum’s Next Deal

Following the Ravens’ first offseason workouts in late April, a reporter asked Linderbaum about Eagles‘ center Cam Jurgens signing a four-year, $68 million extension. The 25-year-old standout called Jurgens “one of the best centers in the league” and “a really high-caliber player,” during a press conference following the first day of offseason workouts. “Though he is aware of Jurgens’ new contract, Linderbaum is focused on continuing his career trajectory as one of the league’s top centers who keeps getting better,” writes BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown. Linderbaum stressed that he would let his agent handle contract negotiations, while he focuses on “becoming as good of a football player as I can be for this team.”