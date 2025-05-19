Derrick Henry Contract Details Show Ravens Got a Bargain

Clever contract negotiations are a hallmark of how the Baltimore Ravens do business, and general manager Eric DeCosta appears to have gotten a bargain with the two-year extension handed to running back Derrick Henry.

Henry’s new deal is “unprecedented for a 30-year-old running back,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The latter pointed out how, “in the grand scheme of things, they’re paying $14 million this year, $11 million next year and have a $12 million option for 2027. So he gets $18 million in new money over the $7 million he was slated to make this year, and over the next two years. If he breaks down? The cost will be what it costs for a slot receiver in ’25.”

Securing a two-time rushing champion who’s showing no signs of slowing down for the equivalent value of a slot receiver is terrific work by the Ravens. DeCosta has scored big, not just in monetary terms, but also because Henry did his part to ensure a resurgence in the importance of running backs last season.

Ravens Played Derrick Henry’s Contract Smart

The $25 million in guaranteed cash was the headline figure when Henry’s new deal was announced on Wednesday, May 14. That money made history for a back of Henry’s age, but the details reported by Breer show the Ravens actually played smart and covered themselves well against any declining returns from a player entering his 10th season in the NFL.

It makes sense to guard against wear and tear finally taking a heavy toll on Henry. He’s a workhorse who has topped 300 carries in a season four times during his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Henry toted the rock 325 times in 2024. The number helped him maintain a career average of 17.3 rushing attempts per game.

His 7.7 attempts per broken tackle shows Henry is still taking a high volume of punishment. That’s the cost of doing business for a runner who thrives attacking defenses straight ahead and with brute force.

Henry continues to take hits, but he also remains a runner hardly anyone knows how to stop.

Derrick Henry Earned Payday With Spectacular Ravens Debut

The Ravens signed Henry a year ago on the heels of a less-than-stellar recent history with big-name veterans. Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had failed to deliver in 2023, but Henry surpassed expectations.

He did so by making Baltimore’s rushing attack the oil in the engine for the NFL’s No. 1 offense. Henry quickly became the unit’s focal point and finisher en route to gaining 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Those numbers helped Henry stay on the heels of eventual league rushing champion Saquon Barkley, who surpasses 2,000 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley and Henry showed running backs are still relevant in the modern game, as the Ravens finished 13-6, while the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Matching that feat is the priority for the Ravens in 2025. Their best chance is still the dynamic double act between Henry and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Some will debate who is more valuable to the Ravens, although Henry wasn’t shy about settling the question. Fortunately, Henry is just as confident about his ability to keep performing at a high level.

He revealed as much by taking just a week off after the Ravens lost a playoff heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills back in January. Henry said, “My mind was going crazy. I couldn’t wait no more. I couldn’t hold off,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry only took a week off after the playoff loss to Buffalo before returning to work out. “My mind was going crazy,” he said. “I couldn’t wait no more. I couldn’t hold off.” pic.twitter.com/Pvoupj6ZLw — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 19, 2025

Henry’s undiminished desire to win a championship is the example the Ravens need. His ongoing commitment in the winter of his career should ensure one of the team’s best playmakers stays productive and proves DeCosta got a bargain.