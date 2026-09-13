Ravens Open Season With ‘Explosive’ Offensive Moment From Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens watched the Indianapolis Colts march down the field and score a touchdown on the 1st possession of Sunday’s regular-season opener.

The Ravens only needed 3 plays to get the points back, scoring a touchdown on a 5-yard run by Lamar Jackson set up by a 42-yard kickoff return by Chris Moore and a 49-yard catch-and-run by Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers on the 1st play.

Even more incredible? The Ravens even picked up an offsides penalty on the drive that pushed them back to 1st-and-goal at the 7-yard line.

Jackson’s score gave Baltimore a 7-3 lead.

“One of the buzz words for new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been explosive,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “On Ravens’ first play, Lamar Jackson hits Zay Flowers for a 49-yard pass off play action. Then, Jackson runs 5 yards untouched into the end zone. It’s Ravens 7-6 as both teams score TDs.”

“Lamar to Zay for 49 and then does it with his legs,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X acount on Sunday. “Points upon points so far here in Indy.”

Lamar Jackson Playing for Big Money in 2026

Jackson is the straw that stirs the drink in Baltimore. He’s also 1 of the most unique NFL players in history when it comes to the financial side of the game.

Not only did Jackson become the highest-paid player in NFL history once, with a 5-year, $260 million contract extension before the 2023 season, but he’ll almost certainly do it again at some point in the next calendar year with his next contract — a contract that could pay him close to $70 million per year in terms of average annual salary.

Ravens Called Out Over Contract Talks

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz called out the Ravens on his list of “all-in” Super Bowl contenders in 2026 over Jackson’s current contract — particularly how it’s backloaded to destroy the Ravens’ salary cap in 2027.

“According to OverTheCap, the Ravens have the least cap space for 2027, needing to cut $41.5 million to get under,” Schatz wrote on September 6. “The good news is that this can all be handled with an extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose cap number for 2027 is an astonishing $84.3 million. But the Ravens have to actually get that deal done, and so far it just hasn’t happened. Jackson represents himself without an agent, and the two sides couldn’t reach a deal this offseason. Is it possible that Jackson — a two-time MVP — could actually leave Baltimore? Stranger things have happened, but that is certainly not what Baltimore would want.”