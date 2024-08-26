Ravens ‘Open’ to Signing Running Back Amid Dalvin Cook Rumors

The Baltimore Ravens know what they want the top of the depth chart to look like at running back, but the team is still “open” to signing a veteran ball-carrier after roster cuts, amid rumors four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook could return to M&T Bank Stadium.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday, August 26, about the chances of adding a third running back. Harbaugh said, “It’s all speculative. It just depends on who the names are. We’ll be open to anything,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Those comments came on the heels of an article Zrebiec posted on Monday about the decisions the Ravens have to make ahead of the deadline for roster cuts at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 27.

One of those decisions concerns depth in the backfield, an area where Cook could help.

“There’s a lot of talk about the Ravens re-signing veteran back Dalvin Cook, and it makes sense from the standpoint that he’s an accomplished vet looking for work and there’s a familiarity with him after he finished last season with the team,” Zrebiec wrote.

Zrebiec isn’t convinced signing Cook for a second tour in Baltimore is such a good idea. Instead, he wrote, “the Ravens envision Derrick Henry and Justice Hill being a one-two punch in the backfield. The No. 3 running back role was more earmarked for a player who could provide depth and help out on special teams. That’s not a role that suits Cook.”

The Ravens’ plans for their RB3, at least as they’re spelled out by Zrebiec, have been scuppered by injury.

Dalvin Cook, Ravens Have Unfinished Business

Cook was supposed to give the Ravens a late lift when injuries ravaged the running back room last season. Sure, his career had tailed off after six decorated seasons with the Minnesota Vikings were followed by a brief and disappointing stint with the New York Jets, but Cook was still thought to have plenty left in the tank.

Things didn’t play out as expected when the veteran managed a mere 23 yards on eight carries during his only meaningful action in a Ravens uniform. Those carries came against the Houston Texans in the playoffs when Cook averaged just 2.88 yards per attempt.

That average was eschewed by this 19-yard scamper on his first carry.

The play showed some of Cook’s best qualities. Namely, his ability to read blocks and react like a smart zone-style runner, while also finishing with true downhill power.

Those are traits the Ravens should value, especially in a back who’s still the right side of 30. Relying on those things is easier than trusting potential, even though injury has taken away that risk in the short-term.

Ravens Have Room for 3rd Running Back

This year’s fifth-round draft pick Rasheen Ali dealing with a concussion creates room for another running back on the final roster. Especially since Ali “is considered questionable for Week 1,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Zrebiec’s argument about the kind of role the third running back could play is a valid one. Yet, pairing a former marquee runner like Cook with two-time NFL rushing champion Henry would only make the strength of the Ravens’ offense stronger.

There are other proven backs available on the waiver wire. Including former San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants’ veteran Matt Breida, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, but the Ravens know Cook.