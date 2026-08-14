Ravens Urged to Part Ways With Underachieving Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens chose to let their main backup to NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry walk in free agency when Keaton Mitchell left to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

They’re not devoid of options behind Henry, although few of those options are proven or even close to what Mitchell could offer at this point.

One of those options is 2024 5th-round pick Rasheen Ali, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Ravens should cut bait on, putting Ali at the top of his list of NFL players who should be cut before the regular season.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Ali has just 123 yards from scrimmage and 1 touchdown. Most importantly, in 2 seasons, he was never able to supplant Mitchell.