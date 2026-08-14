Ravens Urged to Part Ways With Underachieving Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens chose to let their main backup to NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry walk in free agency when Keaton Mitchell left to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
They’re not devoid of options behind Henry, although few of those options are proven or even close to what Mitchell could offer at this point.
One of those options is 2024 5th-round pick Rasheen Ali, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Ravens should cut bait on, putting Ali at the top of his list of NFL players who should be cut before the regular season.
Through his 1st 2 seasons, Ali has just 123 yards from scrimmage and 1 touchdown. Most importantly, in 2 seasons, he was never able to supplant Mitchell.
“The Ravens do not need a committee in the backfield, but they should develop a young player capable of spelling Henry,” Moton wrote on August 14. “Justice Hill is a reliable third-down running back who’s entering his age-29 season. He’ll likely play out the final year of his contract. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has his fingerprints all over the Ravens’ fifth-round pick, Adam Randall. The former receiver could be a versatile playmaker in the years to come. Baltimore may only have room for three tailbacks. If so, Ali probably loses his spot on the back end of the depth chart. In 2025, Ali saw an increase in snaps with the special teams unit, though he’s been unable to carve out a role in the backfield, logging just 26 touches for 123 yards and a touchdown in 21 games.”
Strange Arc to Rasheen Ali’s College Career
Ali, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, rushed for 1,401 yards as a sophomore at Marshall in 2021, when he also led the nation with 24 total touchdowns and was selected All-CUSA.
Pegged as 1 of the nation’s top running backs in 2022, Ali took a mysterious “leave of absence” from the team shortly before the start of the regular season and only returned for the final 3 games.
“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said in the statement. “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon.”
While the nature of Ali’s absence was never disclosed, he returned in 2023 with 1,135 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns and was named All-Sunbelt.
Ali’s draft stock took another dip when he tore his bicept tendon at the 2024 Senior Bowl.
Ravens Owner Hand-Picked Day 3 Running Back
It was Bisciotti’s call to select 6-foot-3, 232-pound Clemson running back Adam Randall in the 5th round (No. 174 overall) after general manager Eric DeCosta gave him “permission.”
Bisciotti, who has an estimated net worth of $8.4 billion, has been the majority owner of the Ravens since 2004. That was following a 4-year stretch in which he owned 49 percent of the team.
“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick — and he owns the team,” DeCosta said in a post-draft interview. “I said, ‘Yeah, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’ ”
Ravens Urged to Part Ways With Underachieving Running Back