Ravens FB Patrick Ricard Calls Blocking for Pro Bowler ‘Dream Come True’

The Baltimore Ravens running game has been one of the most critical components since QB Lamar Jackson took over the team in 2018. Their rushing attack got even scarier this offseason with the addition of the “King” RB Derrick Henry, and one Ravens’ veteran is giddy to block for the star.

FB Patrick Ricard spoke through the Ravens’ website about the opportunity to block in front of Henry and said, “It’s a dream come true for anyone that has to block in the run game.”

Ricard is one of the top fullbacks in the league, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2023 Second-Team All-Pro, and now defenses will have to go through him before dealing with the monster that is Henry.

Ricard said, “I’ve been admiring him ever since he’s been in the league. … Just the things he can do, it’s so unique, so special. He’s just a freak of a person.” An impressive statement coming from one of the most physical players in the NFL.

The Ravens’ Editorial Director Ryan Mink posted on May 20, “Derrick Henry following Patrick Ricard is the stuff of nightmares for opposing linebackers.”

Opposing defenses will now need to get through an offensive line, a physical FB and one of the strongest running backs in the league. “Once we get into games, I think it’s going to be a big problem,” Ricard said.

RB Derrick Henry Looks to Continue Dominant Streak

Henry has the chance to take the Ravens’ running game to the next level as the All-Pro will be joining one of the top offenses he has been a part of.

At 30 years old, the typical expectation is that running backs are on the downhill portion of their career, but Henry has continued to dominate even with the amount of carries he has logged.

Henry was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft and since then he has been of the most dominant running backs. In his eight seasons, he has led the league in rushing attempts in four of the eight years (he was on his way in 2021 before an injury ended his season).

In five of his last six seasons, he has hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark including a 2,027-yard season in 2020. In 2021, he only played eight games had a whopping 219 rushes for 937 yards before his season was cut short.

Henry has the most rushing yards of any running back since 2016 at 9,502 rushing yards, with RB Ezekiel Elliot being the closest at 8,904.

The other key part of Henry’s game is his ability to get into the endzone, as he has hit double digit scores in his last seven seasons. In nine seasons he has 90 touchdowns on the ground, an average of 10 per season.

Ravens’ Rushing Game to Get Needed Injection

The Ravens leaned heavily on their running game in 2023 but when the rushing attack was needed most it failed in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The RB corps was dealt blow after blow during the season starting in Week 1 when starter J.K. Dobbins went down against the Houston Texans for the season. Dobbins is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers along with Gus Edwards who replaced Dobbins for much of the season.

Rookie Keaton Mitchell appeared to be breaking out in the later portion of the 2023 season, but he too went down with a season ending injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens cycled in veterans like Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook in an attempt to fill the void, but in the end the injuries were just too much.

Now with Henry joining the group and Mitchell returning from his injury, for his sophomore campaign, the Ravens have a thunder and lightning combination that could be even more deadly when you add Jackson into the mix.

Veteran Justice Hill is also still in the mix and will play a critical role in the passing game. Henry does not need to be the league leader in rushing for the Ravens attack to be successful as even the threat of him should open up other facets of the Ravens’ offense.