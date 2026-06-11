Patrick Mahomes’ New Extension Sets up Big Things for Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s contract situation has been a story since the end of the 2025 season. Both sides are working toward a deal, but will they have a deal done before the start of the 2026 season?

There is another star quarterback who received his due as the Kansas City Chiefs added two years to the 10-year deal Patrick Mahomes signed in 2020, with the new money being worth $239.05 million and the total value coming out to $504.75 million, Ian Rappaport reported.

Mahomes’ deal is now the first NFL deal to be valued at more than $500 million.

“[Adam] Schefter added that all $504.75 million becomes guaranteed through contract mechanisms, and that Mahomes can earn up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators. The $64 million annual average value of the deal, beginning in 2027, is a new NFL record.” Nick Shook wrote in an NFL article.

Lamar Jackson’s Track Record With the Baltimore Ravens

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane before we talk about whether Lamar Jackson deserves an extension. You should take the things I’m about to write with heavy consideration before you question if he deserves an extension.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018 with the 32nd overall pick. Many had questions if Lamar Jackson would even play quarterback in the NFL due to his elite running ability. A Heisman trophy winner at the University of Louisville, Jackson came into the NFL with something to prove.

Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starter in the middle of the 2018 season and never looked back. He led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs after the team started 4-5.

Lamar Jackson won a unanimous MVP in his second year as a starter for the Ravens leading the team to a number 1 seed in the AFC. Jackson won a second MVP in 2023 leading the Baltimore Ravens to an AFC Championship berth. One could argue his second MVP should have been unanimous as well.

In 2024, he had his best passing season throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, leading the Ravens to the playoffs once again.

You see how I mentioned all of that, and I didn’t mention his rushing ability…

Lamar Jackson Undoubtedly Deserves Extension

“The next question has to be how close can Lamar Jackson get to [Mahomes’] contract extension,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.” “Here’s the thing: Lamar Jackson’s situation is different for a couple reasons. First of all, he’s got two years left on his contract, making about $52 million this year, so not really thirsty for a new contract.”

The biggest knock you can have on Lamar Jackson is his lack of postseason success. After all, he did promise the Ravens a Super Bowl on draft night. One thing is for certain and two things for sure, Jackson will continue to have pressure on him until he delivers a Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, Lamar Jackson has been the sole reason the Baltimore Ravens have been relevant since 2018. Baltimore knows, as long as he is healthy, Jackson is the franchise’s best hope at a Super Bowl. He undoubtedly has a market-changing contract extension coming either in 2026 or 2027.

“The team has already restructured his deal for cap reasons, and I would say, not always but generally, when a team restructures a player’s deal, you don’t often see a player then get a contract extension. It can happen. Certainly, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have discussed it. You just don’t often see it.”