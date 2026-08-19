Former Ravens Super Bowl Champion Makes Thoughts on Lamar Jackson Extremely Clear

The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2026 campaign looking to accomplish the same goal that has been staring at them for the past couple of years now. A perennial Super Bowl contender, the Ravens have not been able to get over the hump during the Lamar Jackson era, and the hope is that that will change this season.

Of course, the guy who will play the biggest role in determining whether or not that is possible is Jackson himself. There’s no doubt that there is a lot on the line for Jackson this upcoming season, and with Week 1 drawing near, one of Baltimore’s former Super Bowl champions, wide receiver Qadry Ismail, made his thoughts on the two-time MVP very clear.

Qadry Ismail Gushes Over Lamar Jackson

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Ismail helped Baltimore defeat the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, so he knows exactly what sort of expectations this team is facing. And yet, things are different for this Ravens team. After years of coming up short, fans are beginning to become impatient with this group’s inability to just make it to the Super Bowl, let alone win the entire thing.

Jackson has become one of the most divisive players in the league as a result of this. During the regular season, he has proven himself to be a superstar, as he has four Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro First Team honors, and a pair of MVP Awards to his name. The playoffs have been a different story, though, as Jackson has struggled to elevate his game against better competition.

Baltimore’s postseason woes during Jackson’s time in town can’t be placed solely on his shoulders, but it is telling that he has just a 3-5 record in the postseason. While some folks are concerned about Jackson, Ismail is not part of that group, as he went so far as to compare him to the legendary Michael Jordan in the NBA during an interview with Bolavip.

“He’s the greatest dual-threat quarterback to ever play the game,” Ismail said. “Did Michael Jordan set the tone early in his career by dominating at the rim? Yes. Did he change up from a longevity aspect of things and do his fadeaway jumper? Yes. Did he come back to dominating at the rim when he needed to? Absolutely … He has certainly evolved into the player that he is today. And I think the next phase of his game is to be like Jordan in that fadeaway jumper.”

All Eyes Are on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in 2026

The 2025 campaign was an odd year for Jackson, as he battled injuries that limited his overall effectiveness during his time on the field. His numbers were still strong (192/302, 2,549 YDS, 21 TD, 7 INT), but it was notable that Baltimore seemed to move away from having him run the football, which is part of what makes its offense so dangerous (67 CAR, 349 YDS, 2 TD).

As he gets older, Jackson and the Ravens are going to have to become more conscientious about keeping him out of harm’s way, which is what Ismail is getting at when comparing him to Jordan. Jackson has refined his game during his time in the pros, and now that he has a wealth of experience under his belt, it’s time for him to take things to another level and lead Baltimore back to the Super Bowl.