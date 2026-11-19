While Thursday’s news about the Baltimore Ravens was dominated by a player who wasn’t playing because of running his mouth — veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey — another player who wasn’t playing, but whose season could hinge on it, was starting his process back to the field.

Ravens quarterback coach Israel Woolfork gave the first update on Lamar Jackson’s rehab Thursday as he begins the long process of returning after thumb surgery.

“He’s been in and he’s focused on his rehab right now,” Woolfork told The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec on Thursday.

The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost five straight games — capped by an embarrassing home loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Early Projections Have Jackson Back for Week 16

Jackson missed three games with a high ankle sprain before returning in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills — he injured his thumb on the Ravens’ first offensive play.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported “there’s a chance” Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, could return from thumb surgery in Week 16 if “all goes well” with his recovery.

The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 — and have an “Odyssey”-like journey to get there and make it a meaningful game.

The remaining seven regular-season games for the Ravens are a nightmare — seven games against teams all very much in the playoff hunt. That starts with consecutive road games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 11) and the Houston Texans (Week 12), before the bye in Week 13.

After that, it doesn’t get any easier. The Ravens return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 before closing out the season with a month of AFC North games — at Pittsburgh, home for Cleveland (Jackson’s possible return), at Cincinnati, and home against Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale in Week 18.

Ravens Have Started Four Quarterbacks in 2026

Jackson is also one of four starting quarterbacks for the Ravens so far — along with Tyler Huntley (1-2), Joe Fagnano (0-1), and current starter Jacoby Brissett (0-1).

“FACT: The Ravens have gone 38 days WITHOUT a win since losing Lamar Jackson,” Polymarket Football wrote on its official X account on November 18. It’s been 24 days since they’ve even held a lead. Lamar Jackson might be the most valuable player in the entire NFL.”