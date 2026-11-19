The Baltimore Ravens are at risk of falling apart, as they desperately need to get back in the win column in Week 11. Unfortunately, the way things are going for this team, that is going to be easier said than done. The offense is laboring after losing Lamar Jackson to a serious thumb injury, and the defense has not been able to pick up the slack to this point.

One guy who is supposed to be helping in that department is star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but he is struggling through another lackluster season for the Ravens. Making matters even worse, Humphrey recently made some controversial comments about the city of Baltimore on a now-deleted episode of his podcast, “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” and while he apologized for his actions, that didn’t stop the Ravens from making him inactive for their upcoming game.

Ravens Make Marlon Humphrey Inactive for Week 11

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Humphrey has spent his entire career with the Ravens. The highs have been great for Humphrey, as he is a four-time Pro Bowler who also earned a pair of First Team All-Pro selections in 2019 and 2024. The lows, though, have been ugly, and that has been on full display as of late.

After struggling through the 2025 campaign, Humphrey has turned in another subpar season for Baltimore this year. Through 10 games, he’s racked up 40 tackles, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles, and while his advanced metrics aren’t awful, he has been awful in crunch-time situations, as opposing quarterbacks are frequently targeting him late in games and having tons of success.

Humphrey played so poorly in Week 10 that fans were directing NSFW chants towards him. While it may or may not have been in response to this development, Humphrey found himself in even more hot water when a clip from his podcast went viral after he said that the city of Baltimore was the “best at making criminals.” Humphrey walked back these comments, but the team ultimately decided to send him home on Thursday and make him inactive for Week 11.

“Just in: The Ravens have sent CB Marlon Humphrey home for the week and he will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Panthers,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.