Baltimore Ravens Sign ‘Gunslinger’ Former Bears QB

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of quarterback moves on Wednesday, signing UFL star Austin Reed and placing former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Skylar Thompson on injured reserve.

“The Ravens have placed QB3 Skylar Thompson on injured reserve,” Ravens reporter Jonas Shaffer wrote on X on Wednesday morning. “That should end his season. Former UFL QB Austin Reed has been signed in a corresponding move. The Ravens also have Joe Fagnano backing up Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.”

Reed was with the Chicago Bears in the 2025 preseason and led the UFL with 21 touchdowns in 2026 playing for the Dallas Renegades.

“The Baltimore Ravens have signed Dallas Renegades QB Austin Reed. Reed, the former Western Kentucky product & Bears quarterback had a strong campaign in the UFL,” UFL/NFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account. “Led the league with 21 touchdowns, alongside 1,923 passing yards. Gunslinger finds a new home in NFL.”

“Ravens say they’ve placed QB3 Skylar Thompson on IR and signed QB Austin Reed,” Ravens reporter Sam Cohn wrote on X on Wednesday. “Jesse Minter said earlier this week that Thompson was dinged up but they hoped he had a chance to get back in time for Saturday’s preseason opener.”

Ravens Signed Former Dolphins Starter in May

The Ravens signed Thompson in May.

“The Ravens are expected to sign veteran QB Skylar Thompson, source said, and Baltimore will likely carry 5 QBs for the time being,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on May 4

“On Saturday, Ravens coach Jesse Minter said the team could carry three to five QBs this offseason and mentioned Baltimore could look at some veteran QBs,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on May 4. “Now, Ravens are adding Skylar Thompson, a four-year veteran who has played for the Dolphins and Steelers.”

Thompson was a 7th-round pick (No. 227 overall) by the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL draft and went 1-3 in 3 starts over his 1st 3 seasons, including a playoff loss following his rookie season.

Injury-Plagued College Career at Kansas State

Thompson spent 6 injury-plagued seasons at Kansas State, where he was the starter for parts of 5 seasons — including the last 3 seasons with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard as his backup.

“Thompson’s passing production hasn’t been overly impressive and his health has been an issue over the last two seasons,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He has a decent arm and can make plays on the move. He’s a decent field-reader who doesn’t take too many unnecessary chances but he’s also not going to make enough plays. The age and lack of consistent production as a passer hurt his chances.”

Thompson spent 3 seasons with the Dolphins and played for the Steelers in 2025, where he was the 3rd string quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Howard.

In 2025, Thompson was involved in what became an international incident during the NFL’s 1st regular-season game in Dublin, Ireland, when he was reportedly assaulted and robbed — although the details of which ended up being murky.

“No formal complaint has been made by any person at this time,” the national police, An Garda Síochána, said in a statement to The Associated Press on September 29, which was 1 day after the incident. “Following preliminary enquiries, An Garda Síochána has no further information to substantiate, or not, any report this incident involved a robbery.”