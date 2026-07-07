Raiders Given Rare Grade for Stealing $81 Million Pro Bowler Away From Ravens

The value of a good center can’t be overstated.

Look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs and their combination of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey, who have teamed up to win 2 Super Bowls and play in 1 more in their 1st 5 seasons together.

The Baltimore Ravens lost their superstar center in free agency after 3-time Pro Bowler and former 1st -round pick Tyler Linderbaum signed a 3-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton handed out a rare “A” grade to the Raiders for stealing Linderbaum away from the Ravens — a move that’s almost certainly made the Ravens’ offense much worse in 2026.

For the Raiders, Linderbaum represents a bridge between veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and the future of the franchise in 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.