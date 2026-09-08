Ravens Announced Week 1 Depth Chart Before Colts Showdown

In just a few days, the Jesse Minter era will begin for the Baltimore Ravens, as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Before the team can take the field, Minter must set his first lineup as head coach. Most of the major position battles have been decided, including Jovaughn Gwyn winning the center job over Ethan Pocic.

The Ravens just need to solidify the starting lineup. A first look at the depth chart was finally released, answering some questions but leaving others still up for debate.

Baltimore Ravens Release Their First Depth Chart of Week 1

Baltimore released the first depth chart of the 2026 regular season. Only one position did not have a decided battle.

At linebacker, the depth chart had Trenton Simpson or Teddye Buchanan as the starter. This is mostly because Buchanan is recovering from his knee injury. Once he recovers, though, he should be the main starter.

Another interesting note from the depth chart is in the secondary: Kyle Hamilton and Keyon Martin are listed as defensive backs, not nickel or safety. This clearly indicates that Hamilton and Martin will drop back into coverage while lining up in the box.

Ravens running back Rasheen Ali is going to get some focus on special teams this season. Ali was listed as the starting kickoff returner for Baltimore.

Ravens Showed Their Cards With First Depth Chart

For the most part, everything about the depth chart is what Ravens fans were expecting it to be. They have been waiting to see what would happen at center and in the backfield, and most of those questions have been answered.

The remaining question about center is how long Gwyn will hold the starting job before Pocic takes it over. Gwyn could keep it, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he is comfortable with him starting at center.

On defense, the team still needs to decide whether Buchanan will play despite the injury. If not, Simpson will keep it until he is healthy.

Nnamdi Madubuike still has a question mark about whether he will play defensive tackle in the game. Madubuike has recovered from his neck injury, but only recently started participating in team drills, so he’s not a lock to play in Week 1 just yet.

The Ravens appear to be in good shape with a solid starting lineup entering the 2026 season. Many believe this could be the one that makes a Super Bowl run in Minter’s first season as head coach. A lot can unfold in the next few days, but the Ravens are set up for their showdown with the Colts.