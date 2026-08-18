Ravens Bring Back 6-Game Starter After Latest Workout

The Baltimore Ravens had a massive hole on their offensive line that they needed to get addressed after some unexpected news.

Baltimore announced that they lost offensive tackle Kendall Lamm after he retired from the team, even though he had just joined. That left the Ravens in a bind to find a proper replacement.

The Ravens just hosted a slew of workouts in the hopes that they can fill that tackle position quickly. They were successful and have brought in reinforcement.

Baltimore Ravens Got New Signing at Offensive Tackle

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens are signing offensive tackle David Sharpe. Ravens fans might be familiar with Sharpe, as he was on the team from 2021 through 2023. He only appeared in three games for the Ravens in 2021.

Sharpe has built a long NFL career after being a fourth-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017. He has since played for eight teams in his nine-year career in the league.

During that time, Sharpe has played in 46 games and started six. He last appeared in an NFL game last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens Get Much-Needed Depth on the Offensive Line

This is a solid move for the Ravens, as they needed more help on the offensive line. Lamm was expected to compete for a roster spot, but his retirement slowed things down.

Sharpe has plenty of NFL experience and should be a solid option for them. He can step in right away and potentially compete for a backup role.

His chances of making the 53-man roster, though, are not going to be very high. Entering training camp three weeks late doesn’t give him much of a chance to step in and win any kind of job.

Baltimore might have to lean on his experience if they really want him on the roster. Two weeks of practice may not be enough time to prove he can play at a high level.

The good news is that Sharpe still has two preseason games to showcase his skills. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has made it clear that the starters won’t play often in the preseason. That should give Sharpe plenty of opportunities to get reps on the field.

There may not be a ton of time for him, but Sharpe has five days to get ready for the Ravens’ next preseason game. Baltimore is set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in Minneapolis. That will be his chance to prove to the league he can still play at a high level.