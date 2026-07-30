New Ravens Addition is Already Turning Heads at Training Camp

It’s only been one practice into Baltimore Ravens training camp, and there is already a lot of noise coming out.

All the focus was on how the offense would look with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. That side of the ball already feels like they are setting itself up for success in Year 1.

Baltimore is hoping to get more production out of the wide receivers on the team. One new pass catcher hasn’t even been there a week and is already getting people’s attention.

New Baltimore Ravens Free Agent Signing is Already Generating Buzz

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec was on hand for the Ravens’ first practice. Zrebiec shared his thoughts on what he saw, and one player stood out to him: wide receiver Chris Moore.

“Veteran wide receiver Chris Moore, who was signed a few days before camp, made his presence known Wednesday, making two strong catches.”

Moore just signed with the Ravens on Friday, right before training camp began. He spent last season with the Washington Commanders, catching 11 passes for 207 yards and 1 touchdown.

This is a return home for Moore after being drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After playing for five NFL teams in 1o seasons, he has produced 149 receptions for 1,917 yards and 9 touchdowns in 125 games.

Ravens Might Have Something Special in Chris Moore

Outside of Zay Flowers, there are some legit questions being asked about the Ravens’ wide receiver entering training camp. Rashod Bateman appears to be WR2, but is coming off the worst season of his career. Baltimore is leaning on rookies Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt to step up. Ravens can’t forget about Devontez Walker, who is looking to be WR3.

While there are plenty of options, the Ravens need to have more veterans in the group. Moore brings years of experience that are valuable to have. He also played with Jackson in his earlier years, so that could help with chemistry on the field.

It still feels like it could be kind of a long shot for Moore to make the roster. If the Ravens decide to carry six receivers, Moore will have a strong chance to make it.

This is more about Moore proving he can still be an NFL wide receiver. He showed some good traits with the Commanders last season.

Training camp has four long weeks for Moore to be tested and push himself into the depth chart. At this point, it feels like he might be able to make a fight out of it.