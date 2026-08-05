Ravens See Return of Key Lineman at Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens have slowly been getting a ton of key players back from injury over the past week at training camp.

The majority of the players who were originally put on the PUP list have come back to practice. There are some players who weren’t on the PUP list but were also out for other reasons.

Baltimore placed backup offensive lineman Corey Bullock on the non-football illness list last week, but that did not last long. The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported that Bullock was off the list and back in practice with the team.

Ravens Got Corey Bullock Back at Training Camp

Bullock is a key reserve player who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2024 out of Maryland. He did not play in a single game during that season, as he focused on developing his game.

Last season, Bullock saw an uptick in his snaps, as he was on the field for 16 games. He primarily played special teams, appearing in 55 snaps. Bullock also appeared on offense for 13 snaps.

The Ravens have Bullock on the team as a depth piece to the offensive line who can do a lot for the team. He can move between center and guard. That versatility has helped him stay on the team for the last two seasons.

Things Are Looking Up for Ravens at Training Camp With More Returning Players

Baltimore is slowly but surely getting all their players back in time for the most important run of training camp. Preseason doesn’t kick off for the Ravens until next week, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t getting the help they need.

The only major concern for the Ravens is getting the rest of their injured defensive players on the field. Defensive tackle Travis Jones is the big name who hasn’t been able to return yet, but the hope is he will be back soon.

Otherwise, the focus is on making sure both units are playing well and ready for the season. Baltimore’s offense is starting to see a lot of their young receivers, like rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, start to step up in a big way for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

As for the defense, that unit is just trying to get better at rushing the passer more consistently. Adding Trey Hendrickson, Calais Campbell, and rookie second-round pick Zion Young is already helping with that.

There are fewer than four weeks remaining in training camp for the Ravens, so a lot of work still needs to be done. Regardless, the talent level seems to be higher than last year, and they are trending in the right direction. Give this team time to grow and develop, and by the end of August, this will be a complete football team ready to forget about 2025.