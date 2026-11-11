Ravens Deadline Move All About Securing Depth

The Baltimore Ravens were active during Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Ravens secured C Ryan Neuzil from the Atlanta Falcons for G Andrew Vorhees and a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft.

The move might seem like an under-the-radar acquisition. But for Baltimore, the move screams depth.

The team has already lost three centers this season. The losses of Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic forced the organization to acquire a replacement from the Philadelphia Eagles in Cam Jurgens.

Now, Jurgens has been in this for three games. But the problem is that should Jurgens go down, or really any other lineman, the situation could leave the Ravens in a pickle.

That’s why this deal makes sense. And as Daniel Popper noted in The Athletic, Neuzil offers depth, but also flexibility should anyone else go down this season.

“Neuzil has been solid for the Falcons this season, and he is a fit in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s scheme. Standout rookie guard Vega Ioane was dealing with a knee sprain, but he returned in Week 9. Perhaps the Ravens wanted to shore up their center depth? They now have a capable answer if Jurgens gets injured. Or they can move Jurgens to guard if one of the guards, Ioane or John Simpson, suffers an injury. Vorhees did not play well in two starts this season. Having Neuzil would help prevent the Ravens from having to move Ioane back to center, which they did in an emergency earlier this year.”

Popper gave the Ravens a B- for the deal. It’s not a bad bit of business, considering the circumstances.

Ravens Still Have a Playoff Shot, and They Know It

At 4-5, the Ravens don’t have much runway, but their playoff hopes are not exactly on life support. Baltimore still has the playoffs within reach. That’s why throwing in the towel now doesn’t make any sense. And if the organization thinks that it has a legit chance to challenge for the Super Bowl, it needs to take steps to avoid devastating issues.

Hence, the offensive line is an obvious concern.

Baltimore has already dealt with a revolving door at center, and another injury could leave the club in a pretty pickle. It’s also worth noting that Jurgens has only been with the team for three games, that’s why having another capable option behind him makes sense.

The Ravens also need to protect their flexibility at guard rather than constantly reshuffling the line whenever someone goes down.

That’s what makes Ryan Neuzil a sensible addition.

Make no mistake. This isn’t a move that will suddenly transform Baltimore’s offense. But it’s the type of move that could prevent one more injury from becoming a devastating problem. At this point, the Ravens need every bit of stability they can find. If they want to stay in the playoff hunt, shoring up the offensive line is a pretty good place to start.

Baltimore Got Neuzil for a Reasonable Price

The other appealing part of this deal is what Baltimore actually had to give up to get Neuzil.

The Falcons could have taken Baltimore to the cleaners. The Ravens’ need was clear, and it could have given Atlanta a chance to clean up.

Instead, the Falcons actually did Baltimore a solid. Instead of sticking it to them, Atlanta was willing to take a much lower return than it could have otherwise gotten.

What Baltimore paid was a relatively modest price for a player who gives Baltimore another legitimate option across the interior offensive line. Vorhees had struggled in his opportunities this season, making the cost easier to stomach. And while giving up a draft pick is never ideal, a late-round selection two years from now is a small price to pay for insurance at a position that has already caused the team plenty of headaches.

The Ravens didn’t need to make a splash at the deadline. They needed to address a weakness before it became an even bigger problem. Neuzil gives them that protection without forcing them to surrender a premium asset. That’s the kind of practical deadline business a team still fighting for a playoff spot should be making.