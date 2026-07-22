Ravens Coach Urged to Answer Burning Lamar Jackson Question

Entering a new era of Baltimore Ravens football, there are some interesting questions to answer, including those involving quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will look different in 2026 with new head coach Jesse Minter bringing on multiple changes to the franchise. A nearly-complete new coaching staff headlines the offseason with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle front and center.

Doyle is coming off a successful season with the Chicago Bears as their offensive coordinator, but Ben Johnson was calling the plays. This is the first time Doyle will run the offense his own way, which will have many wondering how this unit will look this season.

Declan Doyle Faces Massive 2026 Question in First Season With Baltimore Ravens

Sports Illustrated writer Eva Geitheim had some burning questions for each of the 32 NFL teams entering the 2026 season. Geitheim asked one to the Ravens: “What will Declan Doyle’s offense look like with Lamar?”

“Like a number of other teams this offseason, the Ravens are pivoting in a new direction, particularly with their coaching hires,” Geitheim said. “This includes offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is the youngest OC in the league and has never called plays at the NFL level before. Doyle is a disciple of Ben Johnson and will look to bring similar success to Baltimore. He will have the advantage of working with a two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson, who is entering his fourth scheme in the NFL. Thus far, Jackson and the Ravens have praised Doyle’s offense, which is slated to place a greater emphasis on play-action and explosive plays.”

Jackson is coming off a down season filled with multiple injuries and inconsistent play. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 13 games. His rushing stats were a concern, as he ran for just a career-low 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Doyle may not have been running the Bears’ offense last year, but he played a key role in helping them succeed. Chicago was ranked sixth in total offense and third in rushing last year. He helped with game-planning and developing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams into the potentially elite talent he is now.

How Will Lamar Jackson Look in Declan Doyle’s Offensive Scheme?

Over the last two seasons under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has been developing as a pocket passer and moving away from running the ball. While he still uses his scrambling abilities and athleticism, Jackson has progressed with his decision-making.

Doyle will need to use Jackson more in RPO-style plays and use his legs that way. The 30-year-old offensive coordinator did not have the chance to use Williams as a scrambler, so this is a different kind of athlete with Jackson.

Williams was prone to playing backyard-style football with the Bears, which could be the same with Jackson. The advantage Doyle has this year over 2025 is that Jackson is faster than Williams.

Doyle is going to want to run the football as much as possible as well with Derrick Henry since he’s still playing great. Chicago was one of the top rushing teams, leaning into a strength of the Ravens, who were second in rushing yards last season.

The challenge Doyle has is to continue developing Jackson as a passer while making sure to use his gift. If the young coordinator takes a page out of Johnson’s playbook, that shouldn’t be a problem.