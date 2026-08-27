Ravens Insider Won’t Close the Door on Looming Roster Decision

The Baltimore Ravens still need to make some major roster decisions before Sunday and cutdown day arrives.

The Ravens will have to make some tough roster decisions. An underrated but equally important decision is what Baltimore will do about the QB3 situation.

Typically, they have tried to carry two on the 53-man roster, but after what happened to Lamar Jackson last season with his injuries, that might change their minds. Also, it helps that Joe Fagnano might be playing well enough to justify keeping him on the roster. Will they do that, though?

Baltimore Ravens Insider Shares Thoughts on QB3 Spot on 53-Man Roster

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec was asked on the Baltimore Collective podcast whether he believes a third quarterback will be included on the roster. Zrebiec is starting to buy into the idea that Baltimore could do it.

“I’m not ready to completely change my mind, but I am starting to be more open to the idea that they can keep a third quarterback and I was not there even a week ago. Now I’m not saying they will; they clearly don’t like it, like they’ve made that clear how many times over the years that they don’t view it as a good use of roster space.”

Fagnano has been one of the most underrated storylines from preseason for the Ravens this season. He has completed 77.1% of his passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns to 1 interception.

The Ravens are also carrying a fourth quarterback on the team, Austin Reed. In two games, Reed has completed 3-of-4 passes for 21 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Do the Ravens Actually Carry Three Quarterbacks on the Roster?

It’s going to be hard for the Ravens to ignore Fagnano’s performance in the preseason. He has exceeded everyone’s expectations for the year. No one expected him to make the team, but he’s a legit number three QB in this offense.

The Ravens might be a bit picky about who the third quarterback would be after what happened last year. Cooper Rush really struggled for Baltimore as the backup, forcing the team to turn to Tyler Huntley to save them.

Even if the Ravens decided to keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, Fagnano is a lock to be on the practice squad. He’s been playing too well for Baltimore to not bring him back.

This is a good problem for the Ravens to have entering a pivotal 2026 season. While many may not care as much about the QB3 position, after last season, this is now a more important job than ever before.