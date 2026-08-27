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Ravens Insider Won’t Close the Door on Looming Roster Decision

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Jesse Minter, Ravens news
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Jesse Minter is under "more pressure" than any other new head coach because of one expectation facing the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens still need to make some major roster decisions before Sunday and cutdown day arrives.

The Ravens will have to make some tough roster decisions. An underrated but equally important decision is what Baltimore will do about the QB3 situation.

Typically, they have tried to carry two on the 53-man roster, but after what happened to Lamar Jackson last season with his injuries, that might change their minds. Also, it helps that Joe Fagnano might be playing well enough to justify keeping him on the roster. Will they do that, though?

Baltimore Ravens Insider Shares Thoughts on QB3 Spot on 53-Man Roster

Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens

GettyHead coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec was asked on the Baltimore Collective podcast whether he believes a third quarterback will be included on the roster. Zrebiec is starting to buy into the idea that Baltimore could do it.

“I’m not ready to completely change my mind, but I am starting to be more open to the idea that they can keep a third quarterback and I was not there even a week ago. Now I’m not saying they will; they clearly don’t like it, like they’ve made that clear how many times over the years that they don’t view it as a good use of roster space.”

Fagnano has been one of the most underrated storylines from preseason for the Ravens this season. He has completed 77.1% of his passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns to 1 interception.

The Ravens are also carrying a fourth quarterback on the team, Austin Reed. In two games, Reed has completed 3-of-4 passes for 21 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Do the Ravens Actually Carry Three Quarterbacks on the Roster?

Joe Fagnano

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s going to be hard for the Ravens to ignore Fagnano’s performance in the preseason. He has exceeded everyone’s expectations for the year. No one expected him to make the team, but he’s a legit number three QB in this offense.

The Ravens might be a bit picky about who the third quarterback would be after what happened last year. Cooper Rush really struggled for Baltimore as the backup, forcing the team to turn to Tyler Huntley to save them.

Even if the Ravens decided to keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, Fagnano is a lock to be on the practice squad. He’s been playing too well for Baltimore to not bring him back.

This is a good problem for the Ravens to have entering a pivotal 2026 season. While many may not care as much about the QB3 position, after last season, this is now a more important job than ever before.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Insider Won’t Close the Door on Looming Roster Decision

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