Ravens Rookie (Not Ja’Kobi Lane) Made Some Noise in Preseason

The Baltimore Ravens‘ preseason opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles was an impressive one for many of the rookies.

Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane stole the show with his 16-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Lane finished with 3 catches for 38 yards and a score in the 24-7 blowout victory.

Lane has clearly carried the momentum from training camp into the preseason. There was another rookie on the Ravens who had a pretty good game himself that could catch a lot of people’s attention.

Ravens’ Ja’Kobi Lane Wasn’t Only Rookie Who Shined in Preseason

While Lane was impressive, his fellow rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt also had himself a good game. Sarratt had one bad moment, but The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec detailed the rookie’s night and his comments after the game.

“Rookie fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has been relatively quiet in practices over the past couple of weeks. He wasn’t quiet Saturday, with a game-high six catches for 66 yards, the one blemish to his night a third-quarter fumble as he fought for extra yards. ‘Playmakers make plays,’ Sarratt said. ‘I think we did a pretty (good) job of that tonight.’”

Sarratt was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, just one round after Lane. At Indiana last year, Sarratt was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection after catching 65 passes for 830 yards and a nation-leading 15 touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt is Looking to Leave His Mark on Ravens in 2026

While all the attention is on Lane for the moment, Sarratt showed a lot of good things. The fumble was bad, but his route running and hands were on full display.

There’s not much to complain about with Sarratt as he fights for playing time in 2026. Making the 53-man roster shouldn’t be a problem, but the receiver room is getting crowded.

Baltimore’s starters at receiver are becoming clear with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Lane as the top guys. Sarratt has to battle with LaJohntay Wester and Devontez Walker for the WR4 spot.

Throughout training camp, there hasn’t been much discussion about Sarratt’s performance. Lane is commanding everyone’s attention, which doesn’t make things easy on Sarratt.

This was a performance that Sarratt needed badly to get himself on the map. Turnovers can be cleaned up, but everything else Sarratt did was pure talent he brought from Indiana.

Sarratt showed a lot of good things in his NFL debut to give Ravens fans hope for what he can bring to the table. Give him some time to develop, and he could make an impact on the team this season.