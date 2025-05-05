Ravens Insist ‘Football First’ on Tucker Sexual Assault Allegations—But What Comes Second?

The Baltimore Ravens are still waiting. As the NFL’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against star kicker Justin Tucker stretches into May, the Ravens continue to publicly defer to league protocol—offering little clarity and even less accountability.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight different spas and wellness centers have accused Tucker of a pattern of disturbing behavior during sessions, including repeated exposure, inappropriate touching, and, in some cases, what appeared to be ejaculate left on massage tables.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional,” Tucker said in a February statement, as quoted by The Baltimore Banner‘s Giana Hann. “To anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry.”

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Tucker remains active with the team. Ravens president Sashi Brown said at the NFL’s annual league meeting that the team won’t take any disciplinary action until the league concludes its investigation. “We want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts… and make decisions based on the full information,” Brown said. “We would love for this to happen a lot faster than it does.”

Because the collective bargaining agreement allows it, Tucker is permitted to attend team activities unless the NFL explicitly tells the Ravens otherwise. So far, that hasn’t happened—and he’s been at the facility kicking over the last few weeks.

Ravens Head Coach Claims Team ‘Doesn’t Know Anything’

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed as much during a press conference at rookie minicamp on Sunday. When asked about Tucker’s status, Harbaugh said, “We don’t know anything… Every decision we make has to be made on football.” That includes drafting Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round—an insurance move that now looks more deliberate than developmental. It echoed what Harbaugh offered at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he said “We’ve all got questions. But nobody knows what happened.”

John Harbaugh on Justin Tucker: pic.twitter.com/Ah2MPAB1NT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 25, 2025

The allegations against Tucker began with six massage therapists, but ten more have since come forward with similar accounts. Two Baltimore-area spas banned him entirely. The accusations include Tucker exposing himself, brushing therapists with his genitals, maintaining an erection throughout sessions, and behaving inappropriately even after being asked to stop. Tucker has denied all wrongdoing and accused The Banner of “desperate tabloid fodder.”

Still, Brown acknowledged the weight of the moment and how the team must reexamine its own processes. “This is an issue, generally as a society… that takes a lot of courage and bravery,” he said. He also noted the Ravens would revisit how players interact with outside massage therapists, adding, “We’re certainly going to have a good discussion with our players when they get back this spring.”

And Tucker isn’t the only Raven facing allegations. Seventh-round draft pick Mike Green is also under scrutiny after it was reported that he is one of two former James Madison players named in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault after a 2020 party.

As training camp nears and pressure builds, Baltimore continues to play the waiting game, publicly sticking to the line that all decisions are “based on football.” But the questions swirling around Tucker—and now Green—are only getting louder.