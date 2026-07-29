Ravens All-Pro DB Dropped Scary Lamar Jackson Assessment

Day 1 of the Baltimore Ravens training camp got underway, and it appeared to be a great one for the team.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen in practice and performed well. One report had Jackson completing 10 of 13 passes, with all three incompletions hitting the receivers’ hands.

It felt like it was a successful opening day of training camp under new head coach Jesse Minter. The Ravens are seeing a lot of different things under Minter, including from their signal-caller.

Lamar Jackson Catching Some Attention From Ravens Teammates

After practice, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spoke to the media and was asked about Jackson. Hamilton simply pointed out one thing he noticed in Jackson’s play.

“He might have gotten faster.”

Jackson has always been known as one of the most electric players in the NFL. His ability to use his legs while having a great arm makes him an elite athlete.

Last season, he completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in 13 games. He rushed for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns.

What has made Jackson great over the years as an athlete is how fast he is, with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. He holds the NFL record for career rushing yards by a QB and season rushing yards by a QB.

Lamar Jackson is Different From Other NFL Quarterbacks

The fact that Jackson is getting faster is more reason to believe this season is going to be different from others. After all the injuries Jackson dealt with last year, he appears to be in good shape and might be even better.

This will give new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle a major advantage as a play caller. Doyle can take advantage of Jackson’s speed and use his athleticism in so many ways. While Jackson will be more of a passer, Doyle can run more RPO plays and play-action calls.

Making those kinds of calls will only benefit everyone on offense. It takes pressure off the offensive line, opens up the running game for Derrick Henry, and gives receivers more time to get open.

Things are only going to continue to go up from here with Baltimore’s offense evolving quickly. Jackson gives Doyle every kind of option to call whatever play he wants to during a game. That makes it easier on Doyle since he is a first-time play caller in the NFL.

It’s early in training camp to get caught up in all the excitement, but Jackson is giving fans every reason to look forward. This Ravens offense is set up for success in training camp and beyond. Jackson will have time to show off his skills and get this team back in the playoff conversation.