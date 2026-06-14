Ravens Blindsided with Unexpected Lamar Jackson Trade Prediction from League Execs

We’re in the full swing off the NFL offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens were just hit with some incredibly surprising news regarding their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Less than three months before the 2026 season kicks off, Jackson is no closer to reaching an agreement on a contract extension with the Ravens, and now it seems a trade might be on the horizon.

Despite being a former first-round pick and two-time league MVP, Jackson has consistently struggled to get market-level contracts from the Ravens. Compared to the negotiations the Bills and Chiefs have with two of Jackson’s peers — Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, respectively — Jackson’s are more arduous and usually come a year later than you’d expect.

Last time Jackson clashed with Baltimore over his contract, he requested a trade and was made available to be signed by another team. Now, some league executives believe he may do it again.

Could Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Request a Trade?

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reported having “numerous” conversations with NFL executives and agents that predicted Jackson would request a trade again if a deal isn’t reached soon.

“Numerous NFL executives and agents have told SportsBoom they expect Jackson to eventually request a trade, as he did in the past, with his timeline for getting a new deal consistently behind his peers, even when his production is historically significant,” La Canfora wrote.

“‘If he’s not signed by Week 1, I don’t think he’s back [in 2027],'” one longtime personnel executive told La Canfora. “‘Something keeps holding them back… Something’s not right there.'”

La Canfora also reports that Jackson left Baltimore following OTAs “no closer” to a contract extension. It seems this situation will not be a quick one to resolve, and as per usual, both Jackson and the Ravens are pretty dug in on their respective sides.

What Options Would the Ravens Have if Lamar Jackson Demands a Trade?

The short answer? No good ones. Two-time MVP quarterbacks don’t just grow on trees, after all. Jackson’s unique blend of downfield passing chops while being arguably the most dynamic rushing threat at quarterback the league has ever seen makes him uniquely difficult to defend — and replace.

If Jackson were to be traded, it would take a haul, likely more than the three first-round picks the Lions got for Matthew Stafford back in 2021. Armed with three or four additional first-round picks, the Ravens could aggressively pursue their next quarterback in the draft.

But even if they correctly identify the best quarterback in the draft and manage to trade the assets to get in position to draft him, there’s no guarantee he’ll hit. Even if he does, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be as good as Jackson. The reality is, the Ravens need Jackson, and they need him to be happy to stay in Baltimore. That will require giving up more in their contract negotiations than they seem willing to.