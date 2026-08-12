Ravens Have $36 Million Mystery on Their Hands at Training Camp

While things are going well for the Baltimore Ravens at training camp, some new questions are arising.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins got hurt in training camp, but is believed to have avoided anything serious. Still, that injury raised some concerns about the Ravens’ 2026 season.

Well, there might be more happening at camp that is going to have many people asking questions. Number one is: what is going on with wide receiver Rashod Bateman?

New Rashod Bateman Mystery Starting in Ravens Training Camp

Multiple Ravens reporters have reported that Bateman has missed practice on Wednesday for the second straight day. No one has reported what the injury is or if there even is one.

Baltimore Sun reporter Brian Wacker did share a telling observation at practice, though. Wacker saw Bateman come out and was on the exercise bike, watching practice from there.

Last year was a nightmare season for Bateman, catching just 19 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns, the worst year of his NFL career. He missed four games with an ankle injury that affected him, and he never could bounce back from it.

Rashod Bateman’s Absence Could End Up Hurting His Status With Ravens

The most important thing for Bateman is to make sure he is 100% healthy if he is dealing with an injury. He had a high ankle sprain last season, so the Ravens don’t want him dealing with that lingering injury again.

One issue he will face, though, is the valuable reps he’s going to miss in training camp. His starting spot might start to be in question, especially after who else there is turning heads.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been the star of training camp and has everyone raving about him. Lane has proven to have the size and hands to match with anyone on the team.

That is not good news for Bateman, who needs a bounce-back season more than any other player on the team. If Lane continues his rise, that could be catastrophic to Bateman’s playing time and might even get the Ravens to talk about potentially trading him.

Bateman will need to focus on himself and make sure he is good to go. Once he does that, he must get back on the practice field and start dominating again as he did two years ago.

Baltimore invested a lot of money into Bateman with his three-year, $36 million contract extension last offseason. Something is going to have to give with Bateman. The hope is that whatever he is dealing with is temporary, and he will return to the field soon.