Ravens Release Injury-Prone 2024 Draft Pick: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are slowly going through the last few player releases before they finalize the 53-man roster.

One of their bigger names was just released, and they still need to cut about 10 more players. A former draft pick of the Ravens is no longer on the team.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz was told by sources that outside linebacker Adisa Isaac has been released by the team. Isaac was a third-round pick of the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens Released OLB Adisa Isaac

Isaac was having a nice camp with the Ravens. Head coach Jesse Minter recently spoke highly of Isaac’s play.

“I see Adisa [Isaac] confidence just growing by the day, and in the limited exposures we have had out here to him, he has played well. He has done a lot of good things both rushing the passer [and] being physical in the run game. We were out here in pads yesterday — I have this vision in my mind of him in a three-technique locking out a guard, and that is good to see. So, I credit him — all the work he has put in the training room to get out there and be healthy. I credit his coaches — [outside linebackers coach] Harland Bower [and] [defensive quality control coach] Andrew Rogan — in working with him, making sure he has the confidence to go out there and execute. But, I am so proud of that kid and what he has done to this point.”

Isaac played only four games in 2024 after being on the Non-football injury and illness list. He only had 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Isaac missed the whole 2025 season after getting surgery on his elbow.

During the preseason, Isaac posted 6 tackles and 1 sack. He had a solid overall performance in Minter’s defense.

Adisa Isaac Looking for a New Team in 2026

There is a high probability the Ravens could bring Isaac back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Baltimore wouldn’t mind having someone who knows the roster and could be ready to play at any time.

The concern with Isaac was that he was injured more than the Ravens would like. He just never had the time to develop on the field.

Now it’s the waiting game to see how the Ravens handle Isaac’s situation. It will be another 24 hours before we know whether they can even claim him to the practice squad.

Isaac has a lot of promise that just never materialized. Maybe a new home or some time on the practice squad will help.