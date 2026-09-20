Ravens-Saints Weather Could Be a Factor as Lamar Jackson Looks to Stay Hot in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens could have more than the New Orleans Saints to worry about in their Week 2 home opener.

Wet weather is expected to be a factor Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, where Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Ravens will look to build on their dominant season-opening performance. Thunderstorms moved through Baltimore Sunday morning, and rain is expected to linger around kickoff.

According to AccuWeather, the heaviest rain should move out as the day progresses, but there is roughly a 50% chance of rain around kickoff. Showers are expected to become less likely as the afternoon continues, with heavy cloud cover remaining over the stadium.

The conditions could add another wrinkle for a Baltimore team already dealing with several injuries as it prepares for Jesse Minter’s first regular-season home game as Ravens head coach.

Ravens-Saints Weather Could Put More Focus on Derrick Henry

Jackson has previously acknowledged that he doesn’t particularly enjoy playing in the rain, but his past numbers in wet conditions have been solid.

The Ravens’ official website noted in 2023 that Jackson had completed 56.8% of his passes while averaging 174 passing yards over five rain games. He threw six touchdowns and three interceptions in those contests and averaged 80 rushing yards.

Ball security has been the bigger concern. Jackson recorded eight fumbles in those games and lost four.

Wet conditions could make Henry even more important against New Orleans.

Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries during Baltimore’s 41-23 Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens finished with 506 total yards in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s first regular-season game calling plays.

Henry also enters Sunday within reach of another major NFL milestone. He has 13,162 career rushing yards and needs 98 against the Saints to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson’s 13,259 and enter ninth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Ravens Enter Wet Home Opener With Several Injury Concerns

Baltimore’s offense isn’t entering Week 2 at full strength.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Ja’Kobi Lane will miss at least four games with a wrist injury. Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Walker and Elijah Sarratt could take on larger roles.

The offensive line has also dealt with injuries. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice time with a toe issue, while left guard John Simpson has been managing a groin injury.

New Orleans presents another challenge after quarterback Tyler Shough led the NFL in passing yards in Week 1. Chris Olave also led the league in receptions and receiving yards despite the Saints falling 31-30 to the Detroit Lions.

Baltimore will be trying to reestablish its home-field advantage after going 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium in 2025, the worst home record in franchise history.

The Ravens also hold a 6-2 advantage over New Orleans in their all-time series. Baltimore won the most recent meeting 27-13 in 2022 behind Jackson’s 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.